New options, new media

During the summer, I took up a three-month social media and business analyst internship at Rsquare Media Inc., a creative internet marketing company head-quartered in Uniondale, Long Island, New York. I came across the company on a job portal. They were offering mentorship throughout undergraduation, and a letter of reference post-internship. I got a Skype interview with the CEO, Rajiv Jadhav. He specifically asked me why I wanted a social media internship in spite of being an electrical and computer engineering major. I told him that since technology is being used to propagate products and services extravagantly, I wanted to learn WordPress, graphic design tools for editing, and so on, to stay ahead of my competition.

Job profile

This was a remote internship that I started in the U.S. and continued later in India. I had the responsibility of both, technical work and social media. I was in charge of website blogs and Facebook posts of three clients. I used to research about these companies and learn various ways in which companies used technology and the web to maximise their reach, and how their services excelled through the use of proper equipment and up-to-date software. After researching the need, history, usefulness, and targeted audience of the products of the clients, I used to create weekly blog articles on a product and publish it on their respective websites, which were built on WordPress. I also learnt to promote the blog posts on their respective Facebook pages and redirect the traffic to the clients’ Facebook fan page to hype the product before its launch.

For the technical work, I was a part of a coding project called CUBENTS (Comprehensive Utility Board for Equation Text and Graphics). This was an interactive content editing web application for creating presentations and lectures using text, equations, and graphics to bring static content to life using animations. Using the concept of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), this web application could be used by companies to create and display their services. I worked on drawing graphical shapes on the web board using Fabric.js and apply animation to them. I designed graphic toolbars which facilitated the editing of different features of the shapes such as line width, smoothness, position, and so on. I hard-coded various animations such as fade in-out, draw, disappear, and so on, for each shape. Then, I worked with the UI coder to simplify buttons on the graphics toolbar to make it user-friendly.

I enhanced my knowledge of social media marketing, and improved my business analysis and reporting skills. I also developed a working knowledge of GitHub, and learnt to write project reports and document programmes so as to make our project open-sourced.

Surbhi Inani recently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, Pennysylvania, U.S.

Courtesy: Internshala (internshala.com)