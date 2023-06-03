New guidelines for deemed to be varsities are ‘light but tight’, says UGC Chairman

June 03, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 08:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Releasing the new set of regulations for deemed to be universities, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre’s plan was to encourage universities to focus on quality and excellence, strengthen the research ecosystem and have a long-term impact in transforming the higher education landscape. The University Grants Commission (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2023 replaces the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019.

According to the Ministry, the regulations will facilitate creation of many more quality-focused deemed to be universities in an objective and transparent manner. UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said the regulations were in tune with the National Education Policy of 2020 and were “light but tight”. “We hope these regulations will encourage many more high-quality higher education institutions to be established in our country in emerging areas to meet the aspirations of our students. Since ‘deemed to be universities’ wording is part of the UGC Act, 1956, we cannot remove this term at this time. However, it will be removed once the Higher Education Commission of India is established through an act of Parliament,” Prof. Kumar said.

Expert committee

Mr. Pradhan complimented the UGC for the timely reform. The UGC had constituted an expert committee to review and revise the regulations. “The draft regulations passed through several stages in the process of finalisation. The expert committee’s guidance, public feedback, and suggestions of the commission are all taken into consideration before sending the final draft regulations to the Ministry of Education for concurrence,” the Ministry said.

According to the regulations, the objectives of the deemed to be universities include providing higher education, strengthen the research ecosystem and to contribute for social transformation through socially responsive teaching, learning, research, and field work. “The eligibility criteria to apply for deemed to be university status is NAAC ‘A’ grade with at least a 3.01 CGPA for three consecutive cycles or NBA accreditation for two third of eligible programmes for three consecutive cycles or in the top 50 of any specific category of National Institutional Ranking Framework [NIRF] for the last three years continuously or in top 100 of overall NIRF Ranking for last three years continuously,” the Ministry said.

According to the regulations, a cluster of institutions managed by more than one sponsoring body can also apply for deemed to be university status. “Institution deemed to be university may start new courses or programmes in any field in their existing campus and approved off-campus centres, with the prior approval of its Executive Council and, also wherever applicable, with the approval of the relevant statutory council,” the regulations said.

An existing institution or an institution starting from the beginning with the focus on teaching and research in unique disciplines and/or addressing the strategic needs of the country or engaged in the preservation of Indian cultural heritage or preservation of the environment or dedicated to skill development or dedicated to sports or languages or any other discipline(s), will be considered under ‘Distinct Institution’ category. Such Institutions will be exempted from eligibility criteria.

