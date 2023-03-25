New career options in Finance and Accounting

March 25, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Game-changing technologies upending the business landscape have created endless opportunities beyond the typical accounting and finance careers. The momentum of Industry 4.0 has transformed finance and accounting thinking, practice, and functions. Career analytics reports show that accounting and finance careers would grow 6.1% in the next decade, creating 1.4 million jobs globally. There are newer vistas for those who have accounting or finance degrees and certifications. Here are a few options:

Film Production Accountant: While getting into the film industry is a dream for many, are you wondering whether accounting professionals have a role here? A regular accounting or finance degree with a specialised certification like the CPA can get you behind the screens to work with producers/film directors. In every phase of filmmaking, the producer needs financial advice and this is one of the potential reasons why accounting and tax professionals have become a big deal in helping locate suitable regions for film shoots, assess costs, disburse salaries, file taxes and support the film crew with regulatory requirements in a foreign land. As accounting plays a key role in the filmmaking process, this offers an opportunity to work with celebrities and expand your network.

Retail Finance Manager: Building a brand in the fashion industry can be daunting unless you have good financial brains with an immersive retail experience behind them. An integrated financial certified professional will have an edge in planning and executing long-term supply chain processes that cover the cost, forecast, budgets, headcount analysis, and performance. So having the right look in apparel also means the right look in finance. Beyond aesthetics, the fashion industry is a business and needs a finance engine to drive its success. Are you a finance professional who can strategically plan costs and manage taxes and regulations while purchasing from top retailers, negotiating deals through spreadsheets, sourcing funding from investors, and keeping an eye on the profit margins? Then, the fashion industry is the right choice for you.

Forensic Accountant: Rapid digitisation of business has made financial governance and fraud detection more complex, as the current active Internet user base has reached 690 million. A recent study suggests that cybercriminals can penetrate 93% of company networks and that this can lead cybersecurity spending by companies to 1.75 trillion by 2025. To solve the riddle and unearth evidence of financial crimes of all scales, financial companies look for a financial or accounting professional with forensic auditing domain expertise. If you have niche expertise in critically analysing financial statements, preparing fraud reports, interrogating embezzlers, knowledge of governance policies, a fair command of legal procedures, and can suggest risk-aversion and affordable strategies for clients, there are plenty of opportunities, as SMEs, education, healthcare, government, and defence were the most targeted sectors for cybercriminals in 2022.

International Tax Specialist: Tax departments of multinational corporations operating in foreign lands face formidable challenges in coping with the profusion of regulatory and tax compliance requirements due to poorly managed or inaccessible financial data. To perform complex calculations of inbound and outbound cash transactions, negotiate transfer pricing and cross-border acquisitions and reorganisations, build tax and treasury strategies, and forecast risk, companies look for an international tax specialist. If you have knowledge of post-merger integration, value chain alignment, data risk and security, intellectual property, and tax planning/review/reporting skills, international tax consulting will be an apt choice.

Green Investment Specialist: The country’s real estate sector produces 22% of emissions and this amounts to one-third of global emissions. On the other hand, with green homes emerging as the major trend to meet India’s zero-carbon target by 2070, the country has seen green real estate increase by 31%. At this stage, a green investment specialist can advise companies and business owners on tax, compliance, regulation, and investment benefits through data-driven insights collected through new-age technologies and automation intelligence. He/she can also build carbon credits for emitters, predict macro risks affecting environmental health and help clients, stakeholders and the general public diversify their investment portfolio by investing in green projects.

Finance Writer: In the future of the finance age, the content consumer is the king. Building engaging, creative, and reliable stories and information around current trends and happenings is critical for business owners, clients, investors, company leaders, and entrepreneurs. Finance writers also optimise breakthrough technologies in storytelling and research to give a unique arc to their content on both offline and social media channels to gain a wide audience and client base.

The writer is the CEO and Lead Instructor, Miles Education