New-age skill certifications

It is imperative for higher education institutes (HEIs) to add courses and certifications that will ensure that students are skilled and employable when they graduate.

A recession, no matter how pedestrian, will impact a country’s employment ecosystem. With industry experts predicting a recession in the U.S. in the next couple of years, fears of unemployment are rising. It is imperative for higher education institutes (HEIs) to add courses and certifications that will ensure that students are skilled and employable when they graduate. Here are a few:

Product Life Cycle Management (PLM): This encompasses the life of a product through stages such as design and development, introduction into the market, growth analysis, maturity/stability, and decline. PLM is crucial to business because it paves the way for strategic decision-making, right from pricing to promotion, expansion and even cost-cutting. This skill-based course is for students from core Engineering domains such as Electronics, Electrical, Civil and Mechanical Engineering.

Computer Aided Design (CAD), 3D Modelling and Simulation tools: Manufacturing and Development-based industries and their R and D units require expert designers and simulation experts. Thus, knowledge of 3D modeling and design tools is essential to develop virtual prototypes and gauge their functioning in real-time. Students of Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics Engineering and Architecture must learn these skills.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM): Customer relationship is crucial for any company’s growth, irrespective of the domain. This certification can be integrated into Management electives and students can upskill themselves.

Financial Accountancy: For economies to prosper, Accountancy skills are a necessity. It requires connecting with businesses, governments and others. Integrating financial accountancy tools into the curriculum of courses such as BBA, MBA and B.Com will empower graduates to manage finances effectively and administer them in a sequential and systematic manner.

HEIs must furnish students with information on the latest skills, sought-after technologies and trends in hiring and ensure that certifications that cater to these demands are available. This will help mitigate the potential employment crisis.

The writer is Dean, Students Progression and Skill Development, KL Deemed-to-be University