Never double up

Shalini was careful with the use of the comparative and superlative degrees of adjectives while writing about the trip to the patisserie with her friends.

“Add an –er to the adjective when comparing two persons, places or things, and an –est to show the superlative degree while comparing more than two persons, places or things,” she thought.

And she wrote, “The afternoon was so much fun. The cakes we ate there were more tastier than the ones grandmom bakes. Oh, Ardra is more funnier than her sister. We laughed our hearts out! They were the most happiest moments of my life.

Did you notice that Shalini didn’t get them all right?

Remember, in forming the comparative or superlative degrees of adjectives, we add either — er/-est or the helpers more/most.

And Shalini doubled it up by writing more tastier, more funnier and most happiest! She should have just written tastier, funnier and happiest instead of more tastier, more funnier, most happiest.