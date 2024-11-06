NEP 2020: Michel Danino advocates ‘complete overhaul’ of school education

The Hindu webinar on Learning In Schools: Challenges and Opportunities In The Light Of NEP 2020 held on Nov. 2 fleshed out significant ways in which the NEP departs from previous education policy frameworks. Featuring prominent educationists Michel Danino, author and visiting professor at IIT Gandhinagar, and G. Balasubramanian, former Director (Academic) at CBSE, the session, moderated by Maitri Porecha, touched upon sensitive areas such as naming of the Indus Valley Civilisation that Mr. Danino defended by saying that the Sindhu Saraswati Civilization was one of many names used historically.

Revisiting curriculum frameworks and textbooks

Michel Danino, who heads the Curricular Area Group for Social Science in the National Syllabus and Teaching/Learning Material Committee, clarified that the objective of the new NEP is not merely a revision but a complete overhaul of the school education system. Rather than simply revising textbooks, NEP 2020 seeks to fundamentally rethink how knowledge is imparted in schools. The aim is to move away from rote memorisation and towards a more holistic and interactive learning environment that fosters critical thinking.

Danino explained that NEP 2020 aims to reform the very structure of learning, breaking away from India’s traditionally examination-centric education. He emphasised that the goal is to make learning more student-centric by creating content that encourages active participation. “The entire textbook overhaul is meant to reflect NEP’s spirit, focusing on active, engaged learning rather than just delivering information,” he noted.

Danino said that it boils down to what education is all about and while there have been hundreds of textbooks earlier, some of which were good, some may not have been good, but they were all written in a certain spirit and that spirit was no longer adequate.

New approaches to social science and pedagogy

Danino also shared that the revised social science textbooks are structured to invite students to think and reflect on the material rather than passively memorise it. For example, instead of directly teaching the geography concepts of continents, students are encouraged to explore definitions and classifications to understand that geographical concepts can vary in interpretation. This way, students are involved in a “discovery process,” fostering curiosity and critical thinking skills.

While explaining the intent behind curriculum revisions, he said that diversity must be present in India’s school education much more than it used to be. He said that in both the documents of NEP and National Curriculum Framework, while they do use the term ‘Indian knowledge system’, more often than that they use the term ‘rootedness in India’. It is the fundamental choice decision that these two documents have taken to ensure that every Indian child should be aware of India’s deep cultural roots, which are diverse.

In alignment with that he said that it is not limited to Sanskrit but even Tamil words are used in social science textbooks and in other textbooks there are other languages. He however remarked that while it is not limited to Sanskrit, Sanskrit is very important in India’s cultural life.

Addressing the controversy around the usage of the name ‘Sindhu-Saraswati civilization’, in textbooks, Danino said that the press has often picked upon and criticised the textbooks for it, but there has been no nomenclature change. It is rather mentioned that the civilisation has many names which can be used interchangeably.

Talking further, he also emphasised that the aim is not to go heavy on content. The syllabus is framed while keeping only one question in mind which is what are the essential points, what are the highlights we would want the child to remember all their life. Danino said that trying to cover an entire topic is a common mistake that all syllabi make, it is really about bringing out the essential high points. The challenge is to keep to the core essentials to avoid the temptation of adding more and more.

The importance of teacher training

A major challenge highlighted in the panel discussion was the importance of teacher training. With NEP introducing innovative teaching methods, teachers need to be thoroughly equipped with the skills required to teach the new curriculum effectively. As Danino pointed out, “The teacher now bears the responsibility of guiding and nurturing student curiosity, and this requires a new mindset, one that’s open to adopting new pedagogies and engaging students differently.”

Balasubramanian echoed this sentiment, emphasising that teachers need a shift from being knowledge providers to facilitators. He mentioned that the core of NEP is about creating self-directed learners, a shift that places a significant burden on teachers to maintain a balance between curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment. “Teachers must evolve from being ‘digital immigrants’ into mentors who can bridge the learning gap for ‘digital natives’ or the students,” he explained.

The Three-Language policy: a way to national integration

The NEP advocates for a three-language policy, a point of contention in certain regions. While the NEP does not mandate the use of any particular language, it encourages schools to introduce three languages, with at least two being Indian languages. This flexible approach is intended to support linguistic diversity and ensure students appreciate India’s cultural heritage. Danino highlighted that “Indians are naturally multilingual, and this should be embraced as a strength in education.”

Both panellists agreed that learning multiple languages is crucial not just for cognitive development but also for fostering national integration. Danino said that since 1947 there have been talks about national integration and learning multiple languages is a more efficient way to achieve it. Balasubramanian added that studies show that children up to the age of eight are highly adept at acquiring languages, so early exposure to multiple languages is beneficial.

Danino said that if someone feels there is any kind of imposition of Hindi or Sanskrit, they have not read the document properly. Every state and school has to adapt it to their particular linguistic environment and logistical resources. The question is more left to the states, to work out how much degree of flexibility their logistics allow them.

Integrating technology and AI in education

As schools adapt to the NEP, technology’s role in education was another significant focus. The pandemic accelerated digital learning in schools, with states like Haryana distributing tablets for educational use. However, as Balasubramanian pointed out, technology should be a facilitator, not a replacement for teachers. “Technology and AI are incredible tools to enhance education, but they cannot replace the human interaction and mentorship that teachers provide.”

Danino expressed caution regarding the overuse of AI and technology, especially in primary education. Research indicates that early exposure to such tools can hinder natural intellectual development, so it’s essential to use these tools judiciously and in a way that supports learning rather than replacing traditional methods.

Emphasising Experiential and Holistic Learning

Both Danino and Balasubramanian stressed the importance of experiential and hands-on learning approaches. NEP 2020 encourages activity-based learning, which promotes deeper understanding and helps students retain knowledge more effectively. Instead of merely “covering” content, Danino explained that the focus should be on teaching students core principles and essential concepts they can carry with them for life. “It’s not about teaching everything there is to know; it’s about teaching what’s most valuable,” he stated.

Assessments and moving beyong exams

The NEP’s approach to assessments is equally transformative. Moving away from pen-and-paper exams as the sole method of evaluation, NEP encourages holistic assessment approaches, including self-assessment and peer assessment. This allows students to explore different facets of their talents and skills without the rigid grading that conventional exams enforce.

Balasubramanian expressed optimism about these changes, explaining that the shift from exams to formative assessments allows teachers to evaluate students on a broader spectrum of skills, including creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration. He noted that “this move towards formative assessments could reduce students’ dependency on rote learning, promoting a more holistic education model.”

Conclusion

The NEP 2020 envisions a radical transformation in India’s education system, seeking to develop not just knowledgeable but also critically-thinking, self-motivated learners. Through innovative curriculum frameworks, teacher training, language policies, and technology integration, NEP strives to reshape the future of Indian education.

However, implementing these changes requires a concerted effort across all levels—from policy makers to teachers, parents, and students themselves. As Balasubramanian aptly summarised, the objective of NEP 2020 is to transform students from mere consumers of knowledge into lifelong seekers and creators of knowledge.

