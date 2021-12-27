Neither loathe nor love

Albeit slowly, we are improving our English!

Is it okay to say, ‘None of the two sisters is good in singing’? (C. Mukund, Erode)

No, it is not. The word ‘none’, like the word ‘among’, is normally used when three or more people/things are involved. Since in the example you have given, there are only two sisters, ‘neither’ would be a better choice. In this case, you would say, ‘neither sister is’ and not ‘neither sisters are’. It would also be possible to say, ‘neither of the sisters is/are’. Although careful users of the language would argue that ‘neither of’ should be followed by a singular verb (is), it is very common, even among native speakers of English, to use a plural verb – especially, in speech.

Neither sister was interested in seeing the movie.

Neither of the sisters was/were interested in seeing the movie.

Another problem with the sentence is that we do not generally say ‘good in singing’. One is usually ‘good at’ or ‘bad at’ something.

Sreedevi is good at dancing/singing.

Neither sister was good at mathematics.

What is the difference in meaning between ‘loathe’ and ‘loath’? (K. Sunitha, Hosur)

There are several pairs in English where the spelling of a word changes depending on whether it is being used as a noun, verb or adjective. For example, we have pairs like ‘envelope’ (noun), ‘envelop’ (verb); ‘breath’ (noun), ‘breathe’ (verb); bath (noun) and ‘bathe’ (verb). ‘Loathe’ (verb) and ‘loath’ (adjective) belong to this category as well. The ‘oa’ in the two words is pronounced like the ‘oa’ in ‘boat’, ‘goat’ and ‘coat’; the final ‘e’ in ‘loathe’ is silent. ‘Loathe’ is a verb, and it is always used to show disapproval. When you say that you loathe someone, what you are suggesting is that you dislike the person intensely; you detest the individual, and the very thought of the person disgusts you. The word can be used with things as well.

Like most children his age, Neil loathes doing homework.

Ten years ago, Neetu and Geetu were inseparable. Now, they loathe each other.

When used as an adjective, the word can be spelt ‘loath’ or ‘loth’ in British English. In American English, however, ‘loath’ is the preferred spelling. Irrespective of how you spell the word, it means ‘unwilling’. When you are loath to do something, you are reluctant to do it.

I’m loath to admit this – but I don’t think Federer has a chance of winning another Grand Slam title.

The police were loath to take action against the Minister’s son.

How is the word ‘albeit’ pronounced? (J. Vasudevan, Chennai)

The word consists of three syllables. The first syllable is pronounced like the word ‘all’, while the vowel in the second sounds like the ‘ee’ in ‘fees’, ‘bees’ and ‘cheese’. The final syllable is pronounced like the word ‘it’. The word is pronounced ‘all-BEE-it’ with the stress on the second syllable. This rather old-fashioned word means ‘although’. Books on usage suggest that it should be avoided.

Jai agreed to lend Hema the money, albeit reluctantly.

We’ve made some progress, albeit slowly.

“I loathe gardening, but I love gardens, and I have two beautiful gardens.”

- Elton John

