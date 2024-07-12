NEET-UG paper leak case: Patna High Court sends 13 accused to CBI custody

The Patna High Court on July 12 has granted police custody of 13 persons, who were previously arrested by Patna Police to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in NEET-UG paper leak case.

The CBI will now be able to undertake their custodial examination and confront them with one of the key accused Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky who is also in CBI custody.

The CBI has prayed for remand of the 13 accused in the paper leak case and the application was earlier rejected by the Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna with order date July 2.

However, Patna High Court Justice Sandeep Kumar, considering the seriousness of the case and in the interest of Justice, stayed the operation order dated July 2, passed by Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna.

In the High Court, it says that the CBI is permitted to take all the opposition parties in remand. The opposite parties from 1 to 13 shall be in CBI custody till the period of fifteen days from the date of arrest expires as mentioned in the petition.

“The Exclusive Magistrate, CBI, Patna is directed to grant the custody of the opposite party from 1 to 13 today itself. Let the copy of the order be communicated to District Judge, Patna through FAX/email forthwith for compliance of the order. The Superintendent of Beur Central Jail, Patna or any other jail in which the respondents are in custody will give the custody of the Opposition party no 1 to 13 to the CBI today itself and will hand over the accused person to the CBI and will not delay the handing over of the respondents on any ground,” the court order said.

The order has come a day after the arrest of Rocky on Thursday, sources said that Rocky has arranged the solvers to solve the NEET paper after the leak and he is also one of the trusted gang members of Sanjeev Mukhiya, who is believed to be the king-pin in the case. Rocky is also a relative of Mr. Mukhiya.

The 13 accused sent to CBI custody includes Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Kumar, Sikandar Prasad Yadvendu, Ayush Kumar, Bittu Kumar, Amit Anand, Ashutosh Kumar, Roshan Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Awdesh Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar, and Reena Kumari.

These accused were arrested by the Bihar police team led by the Economic Offices Unit (EOU) and it handed over the case to the CBI June 26.

Avinash Kumar Singh appeared for CBI whereas Jharkhandi Upadhyay appeared for the opposite party. Next hearing in the case is on July 18.

Several other accused are already in the custody of the CBI including the Hazaribagh Oasis School principal Ahsanul Haque and Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam, along with a Hindi newspaper journalist Jamaluddin who allegedly assisted them on the day of examination. CBI also took custody of one Aman Singh arrested from Dhanbad.

The CBI has now intensified its searches to nab Mr. Mukhiya, his arrest would be a major breakthrough in the investigation.

