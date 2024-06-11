ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG 2024 results: SC seeks response for conducting the exam again; refuses to stay the counselling process  

Updated - June 11, 2024 12:33 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 12:12 pm IST - New Delhi

A plea in the Supreme Court alleged that NEET-UG 2024 was riddled with malpractices as various instances of paper leaks have come to the knowledge of the petitioners.

PTI

The Supreme Court is hearing a plea which sought the NTA to reconduct the NEET-UG 2024 exams on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Jen 11 sought the National Testing Agency's response to a plea seeking the fresh conduct of NEET-UG 2024 on the grounds of alleged question paper leak and other malpractices.

ADVERTISEMENT

A vacation bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, however, refused to stay the counselling of successful candidates for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other courses.

A NEET mess: On the conduct of the medical entrance test

NEET-UG 2024 was held on May 5 and its results were declared on June 4. It was expected to be declared on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Aspirants seek NEET re-examination citing flaws in the process

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The top court tagged the plea filed by Shivangi Mishra and others with the pending one and asked the NTA to file the response in the meantime. The plea alleged that NEET-UG 2024 was riddled with malpractices as various instances of paper leaks have come to the knowledge of the petitioners.

Student outfits protest NEET ‘irregularities’, seek probe  

The alleged paper leak was violative of Article 14 (right to equality) under the Constitution as it gave an undue advantage to some candidates over others who chose to attempt the examination in a fair manner, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US