4 candidates bag top rank in NEET-UG 2022

Tanishka from Rajasthan, Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi, Hrishikesh N. Gangule and Rucha Pawashe scored 715 marks and 99.99 percentile

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI
September 08, 2022 00:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET-UG candidates leave an examination centre in Hyderabad on July 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

ADVERTISEMENT

Tanishka from Rajasthan, Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi, Hrishikesh N. Gangule and Rucha Pawashe are the top four rank holders of the medical entrance exam or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the result for which was declared late on Wednesday night.

Each of these candidates scored a total of 715 marks and 99.99 percentile in the NEET-Under Graduate exam.

Also Read
‘No plans to merge NEET, JEE with CUET for next two years’

A total of 18.72 lakh students appeared for the exam held on July 17. As many as 9.03 lakh qualified in the exam, of which 4.47 lakh were students from Other Backward Classes, 1.31 lakh from Scheduled Caste, 47,295 Scheduled Tribe students, 84,070 from economically weaker sections and 2.82 lakh General category students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the top 50 rank-holders, the maximum number of candidates were from Karnataka (9), followed by Delhi and Telangana with five candidates each in the category.

The National Testing Agency provides All India Rank to the candidates, following which the admitting authorities draw a merit list for MBBS and BDS seats.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Maximum from U.P.

The maximum number of candidates who have qualified for the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).

About 95% attendance was recorded in the entrance examination on July 17 at 3,570 centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
medical education
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app