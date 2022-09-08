Tanishka from Rajasthan, Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi, Hrishikesh N. Gangule and Rucha Pawashe scored 715 marks and 99.99 percentile

Tanishka from Rajasthan, Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi, Hrishikesh N. Gangule and Rucha Pawashe are the top four rank holders of the medical entrance exam or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the result for which was declared late on Wednesday night.

Each of these candidates scored a total of 715 marks and 99.99 percentile in the NEET-Under Graduate exam.

A total of 18.72 lakh students appeared for the exam held on July 17. As many as 9.03 lakh qualified in the exam, of which 4.47 lakh were students from Other Backward Classes, 1.31 lakh from Scheduled Caste, 47,295 Scheduled Tribe students, 84,070 from economically weaker sections and 2.82 lakh General category students.

Among the top 50 rank-holders, the maximum number of candidates were from Karnataka (9), followed by Delhi and Telangana with five candidates each in the category.

The National Testing Agency provides All India Rank to the candidates, following which the admitting authorities draw a merit list for MBBS and BDS seats.

Maximum from U.P.

The maximum number of candidates who have qualified for the exam are from Uttar Pradesh (1.17 lakh), followed by Maharashtra (1.13 lakh) and Rajasthan (82,548).

About 95% attendance was recorded in the entrance examination on July 17 at 3,570 centres in 497 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages — Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

For the first time, the examination was conducted in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.

