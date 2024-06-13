GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NEET results row: Grace marks for aspirants withdrawn, Centre informs Supreme Court

NEET aspirants, who were given grace marks, will be given option to take re-test on June 23, Centre tells SC

Updated - June 13, 2024 11:26 am IST

Published - June 13, 2024 11:12 am IST

PTI
NEET aspirants protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on June 12, 2024

NEET aspirants protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on June 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), 2024, by National Testing Agency (NTA) is withdrawn, the Centre told the Supreme Court on June 13.

The students, who were given grace marks to compensate them for loss of time due to delay in starting the examination at certain centres., will be given the option to take a re-test on June 23, the Centre said in the court.

63 cases of use of unfair means, but no paper leak in NEET-UG: officials

The Supreme Court is hearing as many as three petitions, including the one filed by the chief executive of EdTech firm Physics Wallah’, pertaining to the controversy-ridden NEET-UG, 2024 for admission to MBBS, BDS and others courses.

The examination was held by the NTA on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

The allegations such as question paper leak and the grant of grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants have led to protests and filing of cases in seven high courts as also the Supreme Court.

Delhi High Court issues notice to NTA on pleas by NEET aspirants

As many as 67 students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in NTA’s history, with six from a centre in Haryana’s Faridabad figuring in the list, raising suspicions about irregularities.

Scores of students protested in Delhi on June 10 seeking a probe into alleged irregularities. It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The NEET-UG examination is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Related Topics

medical education / education / entrance examination

