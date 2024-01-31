NEET PG exam fee for candidates of all categories reduced by ₹750

January 31, 2024 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

The NEET PG examination fee has been reduced by ₹750 for all candidates, an official said.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to reduce the exam fees to benefit the lakhs of candidates appearing for the examinations under it, the official said.

Any candidate submitting the application form for the forthcoming examination after January 1, 2024, will have to pay the reduced fee, the official said.

The reduced fee would be less than application fee charged in 2013.

In 2013, the application fee for general and OBC category was ₹3,750, which was raised to ₹4,250 in 2021 (the current fee). This has been reduced to ₹3,500 with effect from January 1, 2024.

In 2013, the application fee for SC, ST and PWD candidates was ₹2,750, which was which was raised to ₹3,250 in 2021. This has been reduced to ₹2,500 now.

