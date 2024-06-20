NEET, NET paper leaks are institutional failures of NTA, responsibility will be fixed: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on June 20 said that back to back paper leak cases affecting lives of at least 35 lakh students is an institutional failure of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The education minister was referring to the paper leak cases of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), that paves way for medical admissions, and UGC-NET, which is administered to choose PhD candidates.

Mr. Pradhan in a press briefing said that on June 19 at 3 p.m. information was received by Ministry of Education (MoE) by Home Ministry’s I4C committee which works on cyber crime, that the dark net had leaked questions of the UGC NET exam. Later that evening, MoE decided to scrap the examination and issued instructions that a retest will be held for at least eleven lakh NET aspirants.

Mr. Pradhan has said that a reform committee will be formulated which will consist of technocrats, bureaucrats, and scientists to suggest improvements to NTA’s working.

Mr. Pradhan said that while an anti-cheating bill had been passed in both houses earlier this year, the law ministry is working on firming up the rules. “We don’t have any weapon right now to face these kind of challenges,” he said.

“These days software like Telegram are used to leak questions. When we are conducting exams of PhD students we have to maintain quality and with full pain we are taking responsibility to rectify the system, and very soon we will come with new dates,” Mr Pradhan further added.

On NEET 2024 paper leak, Mr. Pradhan said that the accused will be punished but before that we need to gather all evidences and proofs. “Patna police is working hard on cracking the case, senior police officials of Bihar are in touch with central government officials,” he said.

Mr. Pradhan also said, “I take responsibility for NEET paper leak and whoever is responsible will not be spared.”

He side-stepped questions on the allegations that politician Tejashwi Yadav’s personal assistant had been named in NEET leak case and had alleged connections with the accused.

