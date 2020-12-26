Need to celebrate inclusivity

26 December 2020 18:45 IST

Social justice cannot be ignored in the name of academic excellence

Six months ago, an eight-member committee appointed by the Ministry of Education (MoE) submitted a report recommending that the IITs be exempted from following reservation policies in faculty recruitment. According to media reports, the committee, headed by IIT-Delhi Director, V. Ramagopal Rao, has given two sets of recommendations: That the IITs should be added to the list of “Institutions of Eminence” mentioned in the Schedule to the Central Educational Institutions Act 2019. Section 4 of the Act exempts “institutions of excellence, research institutions, institutions of national and strategic importance” mentioned in the Schedule and minority institutions from providing reservation; that if complete scrapping is not feasible, then reservation should only be at the level of assistant professor.

Though it had been submitted to the Ministry on June 17, the report was made available to the public only recently through an RTI application. In a democratic system, any report submitted to the government should be made available to stakeholders and their views should be sought. It is baffling why the MoE did not let the content of the report known to the general public for such a long time.

The report has been attacked for its anti-Dalit bias and for hitting at the edifice of affirmative action. Unfortunately, the recommendations have not been discussed and debated by the media and academia. We need to analyse why the committee wants to scrap reservations for faculty recruitment and whether this is justified. The report states that as IITs are “institutions of national importance and are involved in research”, the institutions should be listed under clause 4 of the Central Educational Institutions (CEI) Act and be exempted from reservations. It also states that “In order to compete with other top institutions in the world in terms of excellence, output, research and teaching...,” caste-based quota in faculty appointments should be scrapped.

At a surface level, this may seem like a question of “academic excellence versus social justice” but a deeper look will reveal how a few myths are being perpetuated. One, only those from upper-caste communities can excel in science and technology, and not those from lower caste or Dalit communities. Two, reservation has damaged the quality of education in premier institutions like IITs. Three, because of the existing reservation policy in faculty recruitment, the IITs do not figure in the top 200 Times Higher Education (THE) rankings.

These long-standing myths have resulted in giving a caste identity to institutions of science and technology in the country. Various reports show that there is a poor representation of SC, ST and OBC faculty in IITs. It is a shame that, even after seven decades of independence, no serious efforts have been made to address the issue of diversity deficit.

Any human being who gets an opportunity and has a conducive environment to develop their knowledge and skills can excel in their field. Many researchers of lower caste and Dalit communities have proved to be excellent researchers in pure and social sciences. One great example is Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Affirmative action

In this context, it is important to know the rationale behind affirmative action and reservation policy. Historically, certain sections of the population have been deliberately excluded and oppressed by dominant groups. Affirmative action and caste-based reservation refer to positive steps taken to increase the representation of marginalised or oppressed communities in education and employment. Affirmative action can help bridge inequalities in society, enable the underprivileged to have access to quality education, promote diversity, and, more importantly, remove obstacles to equality and correct the past wrongs.

Yes, the IITs are and should continue to be institutions of national importance. But they also have social functions. They should set an example to other institutions by creating opportunities for and encourage the underprivileged communities to excel in research and innovation. Won’t it be great if the IITs take it as a mission to help produce eminent researchers from oppressed communities? Won’t it be great if the IITs celebrate inclusiveness by taking steps to increase the representation of faculty from OBC/SC/ST communities? These are real achievements.

The IITs, which are run by the government with the taxpayers’ money, should not become a hub of upper-caste people. In the name of academic excellence, social justice cannot be ignored. In the name of eminence, certain myths should not be perpetuated.

The writer is an academic, education columnist and teacher educator. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk