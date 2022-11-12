Need for new-age Management courses

New-age management programmes deliver strong learning outcomes and proficiency across Business, Leadership, Data, Product and Marketing. | Photo Credit: Photo: Freepik

In the post-Covid world, the outlook towards Management degree has changed. Studies have shown that fresh recruits are unable to mee the expectations of the workplace. This is why the need for new-age Management programmes has increased. These programmes are conceptualised to provide students with application-oriented knowledge of management tools, insights, best practices, leadership skills, and diverse perspectives that build the confidence needed to succeed in a dynamic market.

Integrated curriculum

The curriculum of such programmes is designed by industry professionals and academics and explores various business perspectives, essential trends in emerging technologies and new dimensions of leadership in the digital age. In short, it transforms students into high-performing leaders. They can learn the nuances in Strategy, Finance, and Leadership through an interactive and experiential curriculum and introduced to new business models, cross-functional subjects, and relevant global trends and opportunities.

Benefits

These programmes deliver strong learning outcomes and proficiency across Business, Leadership, Data, Product and Marketing. They brings together a rich range of formats to create a strong and tangible learning outcome. Unlike conventional programmes, the new-age programmes go beyond functional skills to focus on communication, leadership and life skills.

Fundamental skills: Strategy, Finance, and Leadership are essential for a Management student. Including these in the curriculum pushes students out of their comfort zone and allows them to explore latest business trends, management tools and techniques and develop a sense of the future and see how emerging technologies will shape and impact the market, industry and organisation.

Tools and techniques: When students have in-depth knowledge of emerging tools and frameworks, they will automatically drive a change by leveraging those digital technologies to transform an organisation. This also leads to a growth of leadership skills.

Strategic growth mindset: Deeper perspectives into emerging business model enable students to leverage them for a competitive advantage in an evolving business landscape.

New opportunities: The curriculum emphasises the need to constantly innovate and experiential learning enables students to pu their knowledge into practice before they join the workforce. It also helps develop meaningful connections with leaders from varied backgrounds, industries and countries.

The writer is co-founder and CEO, Harappa