The need for professionals who can use available resources effectively while also protecting the environment has given rise to many new management courses

Scarcity of resources, of energy, of space, food, water... the list goes on. Under such circumstances, the best way forward is to learn newer and innovative ways of conserving resources. One important area to focus upon is to conservation of energy in order to ensure a better and sustainable lifestyle.

Industrialisation and developmental activities have caused a deterioration in air quality and have also depleted forest cover. The silver lining is that millennials have become more cautious about preserving the environment, creating a sustainable world and are looking to lead eco-friendly and environmentally conscious lives.

Key differentiator

Throughout history, energy has been central to the functioning and development of human societies. Fossil fuels have always been the energy reserve that catered to the global energy needs but their depletion has led to the need for a long-term energy solution. In the current crisis, an in-depth knowledge of energy and environment management can be a key differentiator for the business professional.

To adapt to new energy models and environment conservation systems, and to look at alternative eco-friendly sources, it is important to understand the use, benefits, repercussions, and accessibility of these sources for a sustainable future. This is not possible without a thorough understanding of the processes that go into harnessing alternative or renewable sources of energy and how these can meet the current energy needs more efficiently.

Courses available

Educational institutes have started including agriculture, environment, and energy management in their programme list and encouraging students to enlist for such courses. The education system also realises that many problems can be solved by promoting change-makers and creating professionals who will work on efficient use of energy and evaluate energy usage of and how the alternate energy model can help conserve natural resources.

The new generation believes in making the existing systems more efficient and flexible so as to change it according to the current global needs. The best part is considering minimum environmental impact while thinking of change comes to them naturally. Hence, a degree in energy and environment management is ideal for budding professionals. Due to the new shift, new job roles and career options like environment consultant, water project manager, air quality inspector, wastewater manager, green building manager, arborists, energy specialist have emerged. These roles are not industry-specific; every industry needs to understand better energy management as a part of their progress. The professionals with knowledge of advanced energy and environmental models, industrial safety and health management, energy analytics and audit are the most sought-after and valued part of the team.

A generation of green enthusiasts who are willing to study the environment and adopt newer ways of conservation is a positive sign. With technology and education systems in place, these changemakers can certainly guide the world to a better and sustainable tomorrow.

The writer is Director, Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB)