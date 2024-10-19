  • Draft and revise all essays to ensure they are within the word limit. Ask for feedback from parents, mentors and friends.
  • Request recommendations from teachers/ counsellors/ mentors, as people take time to write these.
  • Know the costs of all your applications.
  • Whether it’s your SAT, ACT, IELTS, TOEFL ... login to their website and send these scores officially to all your universities. It is not enough to self report them.
  • Keep a calendar or list to keep track of all deadlines. 