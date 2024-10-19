It’s mid-October and early deadlines for most universities in India and abroad are approaching. Now is the time to start filling out applications. Each platform — whether it’s the Common App (used by American universities), UCAS (U.K. universities), or country-specific portals like OUAC (Canada) or Studielink (Netherlands) — comes with its own requirements, timelines, and processes. Here is a checklist of what you should keep ready, as each country and university has specific requirements.

Application forms: Does the university have its own specific application portal or use a common platform?

Documentation: Transcripts from school, letters of recommendation, English (IELTS, TOEFL, Duolingo) and other test scores (SAT, ACT, specific U.K. exams for Oxbridge) and personal essays.

Common Application

An application system for more than a thousand colleges and universities, mostly in the U.S. but also for those in Canada, Australia, China, Japan and some European countries, it allows application only to 20 universities at a time.

Activities section: Allows you to fill up to 10 activities. Do so in order of importance to you. If you have more than 10, try to combine two similar activities together.

Common app essay: This is the trickiest bit: a 650-word essay from one of the given prompts. Try and make this unique to you; write your personal story and offer an insight into what makes you, you.

Recommenders and FERPA: You’ll be asked to submit details of your counsellor as well as two teachers for most universities.Identify and speak to the teachers you want to approach beforehand. If your school uses a brag sheet, use it to write specific things that you want your teachers to mention. If not, write an email to your teachers with specific things you want him/her to mention. Some universities have an optional additional recommendation. So, if you have interned somewhere, ask your mentor/ guide to write one.

Testing: Check if your universities require standardised testing and plan for this in advance.

Check all supplementary essays for your universities beforehand so you don’t miss anything.

UCAS

An application system for most U.K. universities, it allows applications to only five universities.

College list: First, check all grade requirements for your courses for a realistic perspective on where you can get in. Choose two dream universities, two target universities where you safely meet the grade requirement, and one super-safe university.

Buzz word: If your school provides a buzz word option, link your application to your school. If not, apply as an individual.

Personal essay: In the U.K., this is basically a place to mention your achievements, why you want to apply to this particular course and why you would be a good fit.Try to mention all your academic and non-academic engagements with the subject so far without listing things down like in a resume.

Testing: Many courses and colleges have their own admission test that require a different registration. Check all these requirements beforehand so you do not miss out.

Remember, the deadline in most U.K. universities is mid-January. However, most medicine, dentistry and Oxbridge programmes have earlier deadlines. So apply early to more competitive programmes.

OUAC

The Ontario Universities Application Center is mainly for Canadian universities based in Ontario region. There is no limit to the number of universities you can apply to and you can apply to multiple programmes at the same institute.

Tip: While the OUAC requires your basic details, each university you apply to will send you a supplementary application through email. Keep an eye open, as they have separate deadlines and tend to require a lot of documentation.

Studielink

This is the common application system for The Netherlands. You can apply to a maximum of four programmes, with certain limits for popular courses like medicine.

Language proficiency: Proof of English proficiency through tests like IELTS or TOEFL is mandatory for most programmes. sMost Dutch universities will also send a supplementary application with a separate deadline so check your email and spam. Some also have their own testing requirements, so check on that as well.

General tips

Draft and revise all essays to ensure they are within the word limit. Ask for feedback from parents, mentors and friends.

Request recommendations from teachers/ counsellors/ mentors, as people take time to write these.

Know the costs of all your applications.

Whether it’s your SAT, ACT, IELTS, TOEFL ... login to their website and send these scores officially to all your universities. It is not enough to self report them.

Keep a calendar or list to keep track of all deadlines.

With inputs from Kritika Malhotra

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in