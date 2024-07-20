National Testing Agency announces centre and city-wise results of NEET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 20 announced the centre- and city-wise results for medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which is under the scanner over alleged irregularities.

The results, which were initially announced on June 5, have been published in this format following an order of the Supreme Court, which is hearing several petitions about the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, including paper leak.

The exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates.

The Supreme Court will resume hearing the arguments on July 22 on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam.

