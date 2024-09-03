National Medical Commission withdraws notice on discontinuation of CPS Courses

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially withdrawn its previous public notice dated August 16, 2024, regarding the discontinuation of all courses offered under the umbrella of the College of Physicians & Surgeons (CPS), Mumbai. This decision, in compliance with the High Court of Judicature at Bombay's Order dated August 22, 2024, has been widely seen as a victory for medical education and for students who wish to pursue CPS postgraduate courses.

The initial public notice by the NMC had raised significant concerns within the medical community, leading to widespread speculation about the motives behind the move. CPS is a medical institution by definition of erstwhile IMC Act 1956 or as per section 2(i) of NMC Act 2019 and has been established as "Examining Body" by the then Indian government in year 1912 as per order.

Dr. Ajay D. Sambre, President, College of Physicians & Surgeons of Mumbai, said, "CPS welcomes this decision by NMC and with this decision, all negative remarks and speculations will stop." He Further added, "With this order, not only CPS but the entire alumni of CPS and the future students have received justice."

Established in 1912, CPS is a medical institution by definition of erstwhile IMC Act 1956 or as per section 2(i) of NMC Act 2019 and has been established as "Examining Body" by the then Indian Government in year 1912 as per order. CPS provides postgraduate medical education and offers fellowship and diploma courses. It is located in Parel- Mumbai and it caters to doctors from all over India. The qualifications granted by CPS Mumbai allow the practitioner to register themselves as specialists in the specialty concerned, upon duly completing the tenure of two-year diploma or three-year fellowship courses and passing the exit exam prescribed.

