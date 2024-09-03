GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Medical Commission withdraws notice on discontinuation of CPS Courses

Published - September 03, 2024 06:46 pm IST

ANI
Photo credit https://www.nmc.org.in/

Photo credit https://www.nmc.org.in/

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has officially withdrawn its previous public notice dated August 16, 2024, regarding the discontinuation of all courses offered under the umbrella of the College of Physicians & Surgeons (CPS), Mumbai. This decision, in compliance with the High Court of Judicature at Bombay's Order dated August 22, 2024, has been widely seen as a victory for medical education and for students who wish to pursue CPS postgraduate courses.

The initial public notice by the NMC had raised significant concerns within the medical community, leading to widespread speculation about the motives behind the move. CPS is a medical institution by definition of erstwhile IMC Act 1956 or as per section 2(i) of NMC Act 2019 and has been established as "Examining Body" by the then Indian government in year 1912 as per order.

Dr. Ajay D. Sambre, President, College of Physicians & Surgeons of Mumbai, said, "CPS welcomes this decision by NMC and with this decision, all negative remarks and speculations will stop." He Further added, "With this order, not only CPS but the entire alumni of CPS and the future students have received justice."

Established in 1912, CPS is a medical institution by definition of erstwhile IMC Act 1956 or as per section 2(i) of NMC Act 2019 and has been established as "Examining Body" by the then Indian Government in year 1912 as per order. CPS provides postgraduate medical education and offers fellowship and diploma courses. It is located in Parel- Mumbai and it caters to doctors from all over India. The qualifications granted by CPS Mumbai allow the practitioner to register themselves as specialists in the specialty concerned, upon duly completing the tenure of two-year diploma or three-year fellowship courses and passing the exit exam prescribed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.