National Medical Commission withdraws new MBBS curriculum

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines, 2024 published recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its notice issued on Thursday (September 5, 2024) the Commission said: “It is informed that the Circular issuing Guidelines under Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) 2024, stands withdrawn and cancelled with immediate effect. The above guidelines will be revised and uploaded in due course.”

Trans-gender and disability rights groups have been protesting against the National Medical Commission’s new Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME-2024) guidelines for MBBS students released recently calling it “outright ableist, transphobic”.

The groups had written to the Health Ministry seeking its urgent intervention for rectifying the error.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.