National Medical Commission withdraws new MBBS curriculum

Trans-gender and disability rights groups have been protesting against the National Medical Commission’s new Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME-2024) guidelines for MBBS students released recently calling it “outright ableist, transphobic”

Updated - September 05, 2024 09:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines, 2024 published recently. Photo: nmc.org.in

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines, 2024 published recently.

In its notice issued on Thursday (September 5, 2024) the Commission said: “It is informed that the Circular issuing Guidelines under Competency Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) 2024, stands withdrawn and cancelled with immediate effect. The above guidelines will be revised and uploaded in due course.”

Trans-gender and disability rights groups have been protesting against the National Medical Commission’s new Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME-2024) guidelines for MBBS students released recently calling it “outright ableist, transphobic”.

The groups had written to the Health Ministry seeking its urgent intervention for rectifying the error.

Published - September 05, 2024 09:12 pm IST

