Narrow down the search

I graduated in B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering in 2016 but was unable to apply for a job. Now, I want to return to the field. Is such a long gap an issue? If yes, how do I resolve it? - Apoorva Gupta

Dear Apoorva,

Yes, the four long years might become an issue; however, as an interviewer, I would want to know what you did with yourself during that time. There is no harm trying and applying to entry-level vacancies and possible job openings at the earliest. Be honest and transparent with the management. Good luck.

I am a class X student in a dilemma about choosing a group for class XI and XII. I am interested in Math, and am considering two possible career options: B.Sc Math and pursuing Data Science, or taking up B. Com Business Analytics. Would it be possible to keep both these options open, if I study Commerce in class XI and XII? Would these career options both suit an interest in Math? - Deepika Ganesan

Dear Deepika,

B.Sc Math and Data Science requires the student to have completed class XII with Science (Physics, Chemistry and Math. If a student has Computer Science as an additional subject, it is treated as an advantage. Business Analytics is offered at MBA/PGDM level, is what I am aware of and not for an undergrad course. The minimum eligibility criteria is graduation (any stream). However, Science or Commerce background will be of enormous help as candidates study maths and statistics at higher level.

I have a diploma in Mechanical Engineering and now have a full-time job. However, the pay is low and I don’t like the work. I am pursuing my second year in BA psychology through the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). I want a change in career. I am 25 years old. Please suggest career options as well as a good career counsellor -- Niaj Ahmed

Dear Niaj,

You haven’t mentioned where you are from. Look online for some good career counsellors who will be able to help you narrow down your search to what you will best suit you. Spend time in finding that out first so that you are happy and content with the work and feel motivated and driven to do better. Once you are able to follow your heart and passion, the money will come. Good luck.

