“Guess what? I’ve already started packing for next week’s trip. Have you...?”

“Well, you’d better start unpacking. We’re not going. At least, I won’t be going.”

“Oh no! What did your boss say when you asked him if you could take a week off?”

“It was a straightforward no. He didn’t mince his words, either.”

“Didn’t mince his words! I’ve never come across that expression before. What does it mean?”

“When you say that someone doesn’t mince their words, what you’re suggesting is that the person is direct or blunt. He doesn’t sugarcoat anything.”

“I see. And this person doesn’t really care if what he says hurts your feelings or not?”

In-the-face

“Exactly. He doesn’t mind if what he says upsets you. My friend Jai seldom minces his words. Many students who have gone to him for advice have come out crying.”

“How about this example? Rama didn’t mince her words while criticising the film.”

“Sounds good. My mother didn’t mince words. She said that I’m a terrible dresser.”

“Ouch! That must have really hurt. What did you say?”

“Nothing really. I took her at her word and began to make some changes in the way...”

“Took her at her word? Does it mean you believed what she said?”

“Yes. When you take someone at their word, you accept what they say as the truth. You trust the individual, and as a result, try to make the necessary changes.”

“So, because of what your mother said, you’ve changed the way you dress?”

“Exactly. Here’s another example. When my uncle told me he would help me get a job, I had to take his word for it.”

“I wouldn’t take Savithri at her word, if I were you. She has been known to let people down at the last minute.”

“That’s a good example. I’m sure she’s not going to be very happy with your example.”

“Oh, please, don’t tell her. She’ll keep asking me why I said that.”

“Don’t worry, I won’t tell her. Mum’s the word.”

“Mum’s the word? Does it mean you’ll not talk about it?”

“When someone tells you something, and you reply by saying, ‘mum’s the word’, you’re saying that you’ll not tell anyone. You will keep your mouth shut.”

“In other words, you’ll keep it a secret. No one will hear the secret from you.”

“That’s right! I don’t want anyone to know that I’m engaged. So, mum’s the word.”

“How about this example? Remember, mum’s the word on the surprise party we’re giving our boss on Monday.”

“That’s a good example. I don’t want you to be talking about our plans till they’ve...”

“Don’t worry. I won’t tell anyone. Mum’s the word.”

“I’ll take your word for it!”

*********

A man who correctly guesses a woman’s age may be smart, but he’s not very bright. Lucille Ball

The author teaches at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. upendrankye@gmail.com