Multiple options

I am pursuing my second year of postgraduation in Psychology (Clinical) from IGNOU Delhi, and I am preparing for the civil services too. I have also done my advance diploma in guidance and counselling with a bachelor’s degree from Punjab University. I am willing to earn and start my career but am unable to get any job as everyone wants an experienced candidate and, to be experienced, I need to work somewhere as a trainee. So, where can I get this experience? — Rashmi Singh

Dear Rashmi,

Yes, I understand the frustration this situation causes. Stay motivated and apply for internships and openings across schools, colleges, companies and hospitals. There are many forums and groups on social media (WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Google groups, and so on) that post regular job openings and vacancies for counsellors on an on-going basis for freshers and experienced professionals.

Alternatively, identify a good psychiatrist and intern with him/her for the next three to six months, after which you can join his/her team, or start your own practice. Also, ask your faculty to provide you with some useful leads.

I am pursuing my fellowship in hospital administration, and want to do my PhD part-time in Hospital Administration and gain employment in the U.K. What are my options? — Perumal Sinnusamy

Dear Perumal,

Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru; All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi; and Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences (DMIMS), Wardha are some of the top colleges that offer PhD in Hospital Administration in India. You could enroll into the same course in the U.K., and then apply for a job there. https://www.phdportal.com/disciplines/229/health-management.html will provide you some more clarity. Good luck!

I am a class XII student aspiring to become a doctor. I am keen on getting through the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, but I do not know about the marks required to qualify for the interview and test. Could you please tell me about the admission procedure and the cutoff this year? — Isha Vasudev

Dear Isha,

AFMC MBBS 2020 application form will be available online in the second week of May. Admission will be offered based on NEET 2020 Scores. After qualifying in the NEET, shortlisted candidates will have to appear for ToELR — Test of English language, comprehension, logic and reasoning and a psychological test at AFMC, Pune. Further details are provided on the AFMC website. Do read through that as and when time permits.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

