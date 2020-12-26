Much to be thankful for

26 December 2020 18:55 IST

While this year turned our world upside down, it also taught us the value of these three words — gratitude, learning and agility

This entire year has been one great 12-month-old lesson. And I remain a student. Of course, at most times, it was certainly easier to prescribe than follow. Then there were moments when it was daunting to practise what I was reflecting upon. One way or the other, the fact remains that I have learnt and discovered a great deal all through 2020, as we continue to find our way through the pandemic.

Throughout this year, we used a certain kind of vocabulary that became part of our psyche and coping mechanisms. We relied on words like resilience, courage, hope, gratitude, agility, authenticity, learning, and empathy in our attempt to meet and tackle the events that shook us up in 2020. In this column, I shared those concepts with you, with the intent of allaying fears, professional uncertainties and questions that have marked this unforgettable year. I tried travelling beyond the boundaries of Ps&Qs, to see how we could meet the future with positive creativity.

As I write the last column for 2020, I look back at all those concepts and words. A cookie-cutter approach to life and the future wouldn’t be effective, especially if you’re focused on meeting your goals in 2021. A world-view that works for me needn’t work for you. Yet, I can tell you this much.

Silver lining

While I have grappled with uncertainties and ambiguities brought on by the pandemic, there were also moments of intense creativity. I remember a friend telling me: “Have you written something new? Do you have a roof over your head? Do you have a job? If you said yes to all these, just say thanks and move on.” So, gratitude tops the list of lessons learnt, as far as I’m concerned, because without those moments, I would be lost as a writer. Being thankful puts us in a positive frame of mind, which helps us in decision-making and problem solving. Gratitude can help us stay balanced and calm because we then focus on what’s going well and slowly and work towards solutions. It gives us perspective and empowers us with the ability to help others too.

Another word I cherish is ‘learning’ and interestingly, that also seems to be one that has appeared in all my columns this year. Many of us learnt a great deal. Science became our new friend, as we attempted to read up on the virus. We continue to discover its highly dynamic, mutative, and perplexing nature. The learning continued through periods of reliable information and misinformation (especially when it freely flowed from a certain mobile app I’d rather not name).

The global learning and development industry also saw highly encouraging statistics, with a rise in the adoption of e-learning solutions. Many professionals — especially those who had the option of working from home — used this year to their advantage, enrolling in courses, strengthening their knowledge, irrespective of the industry they worked in. Learning platforms and universities offered engaging programmes — many of them free of cost — to those with an appetite for learning. It was the practical and sensible thing to do for many, as they took advantage of the surge in virtual learning programmes and webinars. Certifications and recognitions were displayed with pride to friends and colleagues.

The third and final word I will definitely take with me to 2021 and beyond is ‘agility’. Being agile and flexible could help us meet the unpredictable future. Former US president Eisenhower reportedly said, “Planning is everything, plans are nothing”. I think these words brilliantly highlight the paradox and importance of planning, reminding us that as we plan, we must be prepared for the unpredictability of the future. It’s never easy to arrive at this kind of stoic acceptance of life and its circumstances, but it’s worth a try.

Happy New Year 2021! See you on the other side.

The writer is an author and literary journalist. She also heads Corporate Communications at UST. Views expressed are personal. Twitter: @anupamaraju