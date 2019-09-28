Move to raise the bar

Muskan Kapoor, Intern, Sushant School of Health Sciences, Ansal University, Gurugram

Setting up new medical colleges in rural areas will make facilities accessible to the needy and raise the bar of education. This initiative will also open up many job opportunities for doctors and medical practitioners. If students practise well and have an opportunity to be affiliated to hospitals while studying, it will enhance the quality of treatment as aspiring doctors will already be familiar with the equipment, methodology and medical environment.

Devesh Goel, IV, MBBS, Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

This move will relieve the anxiety of class XII students who are aspiring for the medical stream, as there will be a massive jump in the number of medical colleges. However, the major concern is not of building colleges, but providing quality faculty and manpower, considering the state of AIIMS which is grossly deficient in faculty and doctors. Once these new colleges are equipped, they will reduce the burden and competition among MBBS graduates for MD/MS seats.

Avantika Sood, III, MBBS, Bangalore Medical College

Medical graduates produced by these proposed universities will surely help bridge India’s abysmal doctor-patient ratio. This will be a step will ensure that our doctors are not overworked and patients are treated well. However, the current curriculum is outdated, and though positive steps have been taken to change the system, there is a huge difference in what is taught and what is expected from students. These issues must be addressed before setting up new colleges.

Sujata Teja, PGDM, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad

The major area which needs to be given due attention under the move is the rural area. It will improve conditions in remote areas and we may witness an improvement in the doctor-patient ratio which is currently underwhelming.

These medical colleges should have the requisite infrastructure, faculty and clear ownership, and only then they can ensure that the gap between the demand for healthcare and its supply is bridged.