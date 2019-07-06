More than just a game

Imagine it is the 90s, you are downloading big files or using CD-ROMS to install the heavy files and play your favourite games. It was a time when gaming used to be PC generic. But thanks to technology, you can now experience quality gaming, in a matter of moments, and that too with just a bit of space.

From PC to mobiles

The gaming industry now boasts of being one of the world’s fastest growing industries. This growth seems to be unstoppable considering the rate of development and innovation happening around it.

A number of new gamers and innovative apps have been flooding the market in the past decade, and the user base seems to grow in leaps and bounds. The rate at which technology is growing has been an important factor in allowing firms to bring forward new formats of games. These games go viral due to their features, and are extensively downloaded. Without indulging with a lot of graphics and heavy processing, the innovative ideas have played a key role in the development of better user engagement that the user base is experiencing.

Applications these days, focus on being user-friendly, time-efficient, and providing a compelling gaming experience. These easy-to-use features allowed the gaming industry to successfully shift from PCs to small screens of the mobiles. A feature that has been attracting many gamers, of late, is one where players can win real money from games.

Gamers’ community

YouTube and other social media platforms are continuously observing a growing trend of the upsurge of the gaming community and the increasing base of gamers. The live streams are now gaining more attention. The user base is trying to follow and indulge with this growing trend to experience and perform better. This is leading to an exponential growth in the fan base of trending gamers.

Many evolving gaming communities, events, and competitions such as World Electronic Sports Games in China, Electronic Sports World Cup and ESL India Premiership Winter LAN, add to the scope of being a successful gamer in the industry. Gamers such as Sagar Vyas, Ankur Diwarkar, Bhavin Kotwani, Simar Sethi and Ishan Arya, are some of the trending names in the country’s gaming industry.

The wide and varied growth of the user base is expected to keep growing. The fact that the existing mobile gaming industry has made a significant impact on how games have evolved, in recent times, cannot be ignored. The industry is yet to experience the highest boom of success, and looks forward to the innovation and development that technology has to offer.

The writer is Co-Founder, Funnearn.