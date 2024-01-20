Modernising Maths education for the 21st century

January 20, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Over the last several decades, there has barely been a change in how Maths has been taught in a classroom setting. The approach of solving multiple problems in the notebook and applying formulas without understanding why has stayed consistent.

High-school Maths education now stands at the crossroads of a significant transformation. It’s time to advance beyond traditional problem-solving and prime our students for a future shaped by data and patterns. It is not enough just to teach them how to solve numerical problems; we must equip them to apply and connect their learning to the real world. As educators and leaders, we need to reassess how Maths is being taught and foster our students’ ability to do Maths and think mathematically. It’s about teaching students to abstract, systematise, and establish connections. When we frame Maths problems in real-world contexts and encourage students to engage in problem-based learning, we ignite curiosity and make Maths relevant. This enables not just the mastery of content but also the development of critical and reflective thinking.

Making Maths relevant

Maths is not limited to pen and paper; it’s out there in the world. To give students an opportunity to apply their learning to solve real-world problems, we need to design and transfer learning through authentic tasks that mirror real-world situations. Whether it’s designing a sustainable building or analysing market trends, authentic performance tasks demonstrate the real power of Maths and helps enhance learning and shows students the tangible impact of Maths in everyday life and various professions.

Standards-based learning

Having clearly defined standards for instruction, assessment, skills, and content ensures mastery. Integrating standards-based learning into Maths is imperative to guide students into developing the essential core skills. By adhering to these standards, we raise the bar for education and empower students to navigate the academic landscape confidently and proficiently.

Harnessing technology

The digital age has transformed how we approach education. Technology like virtual labs and visualisation tools bring abstract concepts to life and allow students to engage with the subject in a dynamic and interactive way, making learning both enjoyable and effective.

Encourage discussions

Discussion is key to building an inclusive Maths classroom that normalises risk-taking and fosters critical thinking. It empowers students by promoting responsibility for their learning and building confidence. Furthermore, it creates a sense of community, enhances social-emotional learning skills, and encourages consideration of multiple perspectives.

Empowering educators

A vital part of modernising Maths is empowering teachers. Providing them with the latest tools and methodologies enhances the learning experiences and also supports them in guiding students through new and exciting educational landscapes.

Evaluating learning pathways

In rethinking Maths education, we must also evaluate our learning pathways. The integration of subjects like Data Science and logic with traditional Maths curricula under the National Education Policy (NEP) is a step in this direction. It’s about crafting education that is not only academically sound but also deeply connected to the evolving demands of the world.

As we redefine Maths for the 21st century, our goal should be to transform classrooms into dynamic hubs of inquiry and innovation. We must strive to cultivate spaces where studying Maths becomes a vibrant journey of discovery, analytical thinking, and tackling real-world challenges. By doing so, we are not just teaching Maths but equipping our students with a toolkit for the future.

The writer is the Founder of Ekya Schools and Provost, CMR University.