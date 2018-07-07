Mix ‘n’Match

One year down the line, Ameya Vikram will gain a B.Sc (Research) degree in biotechnology. Following this, he will take the logical course of pursuing a master’s in English. If that sounds ridiculous to you, take in these facts. The B.Sc degree that Ameya is pursuing now is multi-disciplinary, with biotechnology being the primary component, and English, the secondary component. “I wanted a course that offered a combination of zoology and English, my favourite subjects. I got a seat in Banaras Hindu University but it offered only zoology. At Shiv Nadar University, I got to pursue a major in biotech and a minor in English,” says Ameya, from Ghaziabad.

The icing on the cake: Ameya can also exercise the option of applying for a Ph.D. “Of the nine students from our first batch, four are pursuing a Ph.D in biotechnology,” he says.

Private universities now offer the advantage of inter-disciplinary learning. Promoted by corporates, some of them enable students to engage with industries from the first year of college. Besides gaining hands-on experience while studying, they get to earn some money.

BML Munjal University (BMU), Hero Group’s not-for-profit university, offers eight programmes — seven bachelor’s and one master’s.

“What makes these courses unique is the multidisciplinary nature and connectedness to the industry,” says professor B.S. Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor, BML Munjal University. For example, students are required to gather credit units from each of the B.Tech streams — civil, computer science, electronics and communication and mechanical.

Ashoka University, started by a group of industrialists in 2014, offers 20 undergraduate majors — 11 of them are pure and the other nine, interdisciplinary. The interdisciplinary courses come in rare combinations — computer science and entrepreneurship; politics, philosophy and economics; and economics and finance. What is significant is that students get to take up multiple foundation courses and figure out what they really want to study.

Azim Premji University (APU) in Bengaluru offers rare courses on education, development, public policy and governance. The university was established in 2011 with 85 students offering two programmes — M.A in Education and M.A in Development. Now, it offers five UG and five PG courses. Some of them are dual programmes — four-year B.Sc and B.Ed. and three-year B.Sc. and BA.

Anant National University (AnantU) at Ahmedabad, promoted by the Piramal Group, is gearing up for its third academic session, specialising in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in design and sustainability.

Industry connect

By having corporates at the helm, many of these universities seek to bridge the gap between industry and academia. They work closely with the industry to design the curriculum and ensure students can hit the ground running when they are placed in jobs following graduation.

Team Lease Skills University (TLSU), for example, takes the vocational-skilling route and offers quick employment-oriented programmes. It enables school dropouts to enrol with them in courses that range from three months to three years.

“Our students spend 70% of their time in the lab,” says Neeti Sharma, Senior Vice- President - learning services, TeamLease. TLSU promotes lateral entry, creating opportunities for students to work in relevant sectors while studying.

BMU works with nearly 300 companies. For example, an MBA in forensic accounting and fraud management is offered in association with KPMG.

The cost factor

Many of these private universities claim that they make sure students don’t have to bear heavy financial burdens on account of these courses. “Azim Premji University was established as a not-for-profit private autonomous university. Nearly 50% of our students are provided financial support,” says Giridhar S., Chief Operating Officer, APU.

Shiv Nadar University says 85% of its undergraduate students receive some form of scholarships and financial aids. TLSU has corporates giving the university a portion of their CSR budget to train students.

Faculty challenge

Finding faculty who share the path-breaking vision of these universities seems to be a challenge for some of the new universities. Prof. Satyanarayana of BMU says orienting the faculty to the university’s thinking and style takes some doing.

Ajay Singh, associate professor, Tata Institute of Social Science, says these institutions should be given more time before their unique methods are evaluated. He believes even 10 years is not sufficient time to evaluate the performance of a university. “The challenge for these institutions will be to nurture scholars and take up more research work,” says Professor Singh.