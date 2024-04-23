MiTran Global’s training programme to empower teachers with positive classroom management strategies

April 23, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Chennai

MiTran Global, an EduTech organisation, is conducting a training programme for teachers to equip them with practical strategies and insights for cultivating a positive classroom environment. The training programme will be held on April 27 and May 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, the training is designed for educators at all levels, including teachers, school administrators, and educational professionals who want to create a learning environment that enhances student engagement, learning outcomes, and overall well-being.

The sessions will help understand the power of positivity in education, include strategies for fostering positive relationships with students, implement positive classroom management techniques, and promote social and emotional learning, the release said. Through engaging presentations, interactive workshops, and real world examples, participants will gain insights and actionable strategies to create a classroom environment where students thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

The keynote speakers are Dr. Neeta Bali, director, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Schools; Anna-Karin Berg, internationalisation strategist in education, Drottning Blankas Gymnasieskola, Sweden; Vidyashankar Guru, co-founder and chief vision officer, MiTran Global; Dr. Neha Sharma, school principal, Leading Change in Education, former Deputy Secretary, Central Board of Secondary Education; Karen Wagnon, modern day parenting coach, master trainer, Teaching Our Youth, Atlanta.

Dr. Denise Thompson Shearer, psychometrician and school psychologist, U.S.; Chitrakala Ramachandran, principal, Chennai Public School, CBSE resource person and inspector; Dr. Kavita Bajpai, education innovator; Rohini Aima, principal cum vice-chairperson at Jammu Sanskriti School; Anjali Razdan, director, academics, Meluha International School, Hyderabad, CBSE-CoE resource person, will also be speaking in the programme.

Registrations are open for the training programme at https://mitranglobal.com/page/ccm . The Hindu In School is a media partner for the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.