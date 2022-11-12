Misconceptions about higher education abroad

Don’t let misconceptions about international higher education cloud your dreams

Due to the sheer disparity in educational facilities and standards that have traditionally existed between developing and developed countries, higher education mobility has been unidirectional — from developing to developed. The advantages of studying abroad are numerous: from higher-quality education and better research to the opportunity to specialise in a specific field not available in the home country. Often, students who study abroad continue to stay on and find jobs in the same country.

However, there are various misconceptions about studying abroad that create false perceptions among students. Here are three major ones that Indian students have.

Costs a fortune

One of the most common is that studying abroad is only for students from wealthy families. While it may be more expensive than higher education in India, there are a variety of scholarships and loans that students are unaware of. Also, the costs vary depending on factors such as the university, location, and length of the programme. With proper guidance and management, one can plan and select a university that aligns with his/her financial capabilities. In fact, higher education in countries like Germany and some other European nations may be cheaper than studying in a private Indian university. While some colleges have free education, others have tuition fees at around ₹1 lakh per annum. Some colleges in Canada have tuition fees as low as ₹5 lakhs per annum. Another factor to consider is work on campus as teacher or research assistant and doing other part-time jobs. A job in hand allows students to pay off their loans in a few years and also acquire professional job skills.

Difficult to get scholarships

The majority of Indian students presume that the scholarships are only for top scorers. Not all scholarships are based on academic success. Many consider extracurricular activities and achievements. The department one aims to study in can grant a full-time or partial waiver on tuition fees for extraordinary students. Global, national, and regional organisations, financial institutions, and philanthropic individuals also offer scholarships. It is also advisable to regularly check the government websites of the country where one wishes to study, for scholarships and incentives and packages for friendly countries. Fundraising is another untapped trend. To learn more about the available scholarship options and eligibility requirements, students should contact the target college or university students’ community.

Employers do not value international study

Given the unemployment crisis in the country, many students believe there is no difference between degrees acquired from the home country and a foreign one. However, this is not true. Holistically trained candidates from foreign universities are highly valued as they bring much exposure and experience to the table.

A QS Global employer survey, which polled 10,000 hiring professionals and CEOs across 116 nations, showed that 60% of respondents do “value an international study experience.” In the era of technology and globalisation, many companies do business internationally. As a result skilled workers with international experience are in demand. Other than the competitive edge of having studied abroad, the acquired diverse learning not only adds up to a great life experience but also enables one to make great business decisions more efficaciously.

So, if you plan to study abroad, prepare, do some research and don’t let misconceptions cloud your dreams.

The writer is co-founder of AdmitKard.