Medical education was open business before NEET, PG seats were sold for ₹8-13 crore: J.P. Nadda

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda on Friday, August 2, 2024, defended the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which is under the scanner over paper leak cases, saying medical education had become an open business before this new exam was introduced and PG seats were sold for ₹8 crore-13 crore each.

The Minister intervened during a discussion on a private member resolution moved by DMK member M. Mohmed Abdulla in the Rajya Sabha on NEET. Mr. Nadda said corruption was rife in medical education before NEET was eventually rolled out during his first stint as Health Minister.

"Medical education had become a 'business ka adda' (den). When I was Health Minister and was bringing [in] NEET, one seat of postgraduation was sold for ₹8 crore each and if you had to opt for a discipline like radiology, then it was ₹12-13 crore," Mr. Nadda said. It had become an open business, he said.

The Minister said that before the NEET came in, students had to travel across the country to write medical entrance exams. He said that besides the money and time spent, students also had to face huge corruptions in the medical education system.

“The admission list used to be put up for 30-45 minutes and afterwards it used to be said that students did not come, therefore, we are using these seats at our discretion. It had become a business. There was a vested interest. The matter was pending before the Supreme Court for a long time,” Mr. Nadda said.

The number of cities where NEET exams are conducted has increased by 271 per cent to 571 from 154 cities, and the number of examination centres have increased by 86.6 per cent to 4,750 centres from 2,546 in 2019, he said.

Mr. Nadda said there has been an increase of 65 per cent in social category students qualifying the exam between 2019-2024. "There has been 102 per cent increase in economically weaker section category students coming through the NEET. ST (Scheduled Tribes) 93.5 per cent increased, SC (Scheduled Caste) 78.8 per cent increase, and the OBC category has been added during our regime. Again people claim to be champions of OBC but the real champion is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. OBC representation has increased 65 per cent," he said.

The Minister said medical entrance exams used to conducted in English only, and that catered to only one segment of society, Now, NEET is conducted in 13 languages, he said. “Today, students studying in government schools are coming to medical education. This is the difference. Medical education was for the privileged [earlier].” T

The Minister said that 17 perfect scores in NEET-UG this year have come from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi.

Congress member Syed Naseer Hussain said that a lot of BJP members, during the discussion, said that NEET was recommended by the Congress government which is true. He said that the Opposition wants NEET and NTA (National Testing Agency) to be scrapped because of paper leaks. Mr. Hussain said NEET is being used to facilitate a section of students associated with a particular ideology. He also said the National Testing Agency outsources exams.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar told Hussain that instead of levelling allegations, he should make suggestions to improve the system. Mr. Hussain said that he would make suggestions later. He said around 60 per cent students [who qualify in NEET] are from metropolitan areas, while 35 per cent are from rural areas because of an increase in the coaching [centre] business, which is estimated to be worth ₹65,000 crore at present and is projected to increase to ₹1,38,000 crore by 2028.

Mr. Hussain said question papers are being designed as per tuition being given in coaching institutes. He said that 5.8 million cases of doctors indulging in malpractice have been reported and they are those medics who qualified through NEET. He suggested forming a joint committee of both houses of Parliament to work to fix the existing loopholes in NEET.

NEET-UG 2024 conducted on May 5 has come under the scanner after allegations of paper leaks. The matter has also reached the Supreme Court which did not cancel the exam but said "the manner in which NTA has organised the exam this year gives rise to serious concerns."

