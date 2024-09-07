In less than a week after the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) released its new Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME-2024) guidelines for MBBS students, the Commission did a U-turn and withdrew the document.

In its notice issued on Thursday (September 5, 2024), the Commission said: “It is informed that the CBME 2024 stands withdrawn and cancelled with immediate effect. The above guidelines will be revised and uploaded in due course.”

The retraction comes following protests by transgender and disability rights groups which said that the guidelines were “outright ableist and transphobic”. The groups also wrote to the Health Ministry seeking its urgent intervention for rectifying the error and threatened to appeal to the World Federation for Medical Education to temporarily suspend NMC’s recognition status in case remedial action wasn’t initiated.

What are the groups protesting about

The protesting groups have said that the guidelines released by the NMC were against both the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPDA) 2016 and the Transgender persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Satendra Singh, who heads the Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change group, wrote to the Health Ministry about the issue. Mr. Singh’s group advocates for the welfare of doctors with disabilities. He pointed out that the National Medical Commission after being admonished by the Madras and Kerala High Courts, sent a letter to all medical universities on October 13, 2021, instructing them to reject any content containing unscientific, derogatory, or discriminatory information about the LGBTQ community.

“Yet, under these new regulations, the NMC requires faculty to teach MBBS students in forensic medicine that sodomy, and lesbianism are sexual offences and transvestism (cross-dressing) a sexual perversion,” he explained.

He further adds that the inclusion of disability rights was highlighted as a mandatory competency in 2019 by NMC. But it has now suddenly removed the mandatory seven hours of Disability Competencies from the Foundation Course in its new regulations, which violates the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (RPDA) 2016.

In its communication to the Health Ministry, the group said that Section 39 (2)(f) of the RPDA mandates the inclusion of the rights of persons with disabilities in the curriculum of universities, colleges and schools. Section 47 (1)(b) further requires the integration of disability as a component in all educational courses for university teachers, doctors, nurses, and para-medical personnel.

“The curriculum’s sole focus on the management of disabilities reinforces the NMC’s outdated and archaic emphasis on the medical model of disability rather than the human rights model of disability,” the group said.

What NMC said about its revised guidelines

The Commission on its part maintained that the revised guidelines evolved from the 2019 version, becoming “more learner-centric, patient-centric, gender-sensitive, outcome-oriented and environment appropriate”.

“Following the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education (GMER) 1997, a new crisp ‘avatar’ in the form of GMER 2023 was placed last year,” it notes, adding that the changes were brought in as “it was time to have a relook at all aspects of the various components in the existing regulations and guidelines, and adapt them to the changing demography, socio-economic context, perceptions, values, advancements in medical education and expectations of stakeholders.’’

Additionally, it notes that the revision was needed to accommodate emerging health care issues, particularly in the context of emerging diseases, as well as the impact of advances in science and technology and shorter distances on diseases and their management. The thrust in the new guidelines is on continuation and evolution of medical education.

“The undergraduate medical education program is designed with a goal to create an Indian Medical Graduate (IMG) possessing requisite knowledge, skills, attitudes, values, and responsiveness, so that she or he may function appropriately and effectively as a physician of first contact of the community while being globally relevant,’’ the Commission said.

The Commission has also explained that the idea was to ensure that the first contact physician can perform duties of primary care physician and have requisite skills for promotive, preventative, rehabilitative, palliative care, and referral services.

