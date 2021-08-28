Maximise your choices

28 August 2021 14:58 IST

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This Q&A column may help

I will complete my B.A.LL.B. in 2025. Can I prepare for both UPSC CSE and State Judiciary exams simultaneously? Bhavesh Pal

Dear Bhavesh,

Yes but what do you want to do? Both need handwork, dedication, consistency and a serious discipline, as each has its own strategy and mode of preparation. The UPSC syllabus is huge and vast. So is the one for the judiciary exam but it varies from state to state. Preparation of one will certainly help in the other, as some topics tend to overlap. Shortlist what you want and go all out for it.

I am a B.Sc. Physics student who graduated in 2020. Due to the pandemic, I did not enroll for higher studies last year and am opting to do M.Sc. Physics only this year. Will this one-year gap affect my studies. Also what are the opportunities after the Master’s? Arun Prasath

Dear Arun,

What did you do in the gap year? It can help you if it has not been ‘a year off’ from personal and professional growth. If there are some credentials that you honed, they could give you a fresh competitive advantage in your education and career journey. With a M.Sc. in Physics, you could teach or do your Ph.D. and get into academics across polytech institutes and engineering colleges. You could also become a research analyst, join healthcare, environment protection companies, medical research labs, defence forces and pharmaceutical companies.

I completed B.Tech Civil Engineering in 2020. Since there is not much scope in this field, I’ve decided to shift towards IT. Is it good idea to do a Master’s in Data Science? Shoaib

Dear Shoaib,

Who told you that there is no scope in Civil Engineering? You can do a Master’s in Data Sciences too but the top role is that of a data engineer and a Machine Learning engineer and there is no short-cut to become one immediately. You will find an entry level role like a data analyst to gain experience with data, but is that what you want? I would recommend that you take some time off to study Data Science on your own. Coursera, Udacity, MIT open courseware have excellent content. Find a problem within your original (civil engineering) study that you can solve with data science. Or try an internship to see if this is something that really interests you.

I completed my BBA in 2020. Since it was difficult to get a job, I decided to study for an MBA. In April this year, I started an internship and I have also been offered a job at the same company. I don’t know whether to give up preparing for the MBA and take the job. I do not wish to enroll for an online programme. What should I do? Samridhi

Dear Samridhi,

Can you not prepare while you earn? Clearly your heart seems to be set on doing a full-time MBA, which means you have to crack the CAT, MAT, GMAT, CMAT. You need to decide what you want to prioritise, right now. You seem to be very young; so you could explore working for a year or two and then prepare and take the MBA entrance. If joining the course is more preferred then see if you can prepare now while at the new job. If that is tiring, exhaustive and doesn’t give you any time to study, you have your answer.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@ gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.

