Master the virtual space

Are you a fresher looking for a lucrative employment option? Why not look at digital marketing?

With increasing Internet penetration in India, organisations are investing heavily in digital marketing tools to increase brand visibility and connect with their audience. According to a Goldman Sachs report, the Indian Internet industry will be worth $160 billion by 2025. Since digital marketing is at its nascent stage, most experts in the current workforce are self-taught. In such an environment, it can be difficult for young graduates and freshers to figure out how to start and carve a successful career in this domain.

Paving a path

Identify if it is suitable for you: First, develop an interest in this domain. Young learners can always find the basic digital marketing terminology on blog posts, digital marketing forums, social media, and YouTube. It may help understand whether or not these concepts are exciting and if they are motivated to take it up as a career.

Invest in a robust online certification programme: The next step is to apply for a programme in digital marketing to build a foundation. Not only will it help get the required expertise and industry knowledge, but also a better insight about the domain and its future prospects.

Build a good portfolio: This is in addition to the qualifications. A digital marketing portfolio can be begun even while pursuing relevant programmes, either as freelancing, during an internship, or setting up a website as part of capstone projects.

Understanding analytics: The principal component of launching a digital marketing campaign is to be able to judge the way it affects the traffic towards the potential employer’s website or sales towards their products. This helps translate consumer behaviour into actionable business data. Therefore, learners need to understand social media metrics and Google Analytics and be fluent in using tools such as SEMrush to track the numbers that will help them improve future campaigns.

Find one’s niche: Working on different projects across industries will help figure out one’s long-term career. Finding a pathway early in their career can help freshers and aspirants position themselves as a specialist.

Stay up-to-date: Organisations that used to be heavily dependent on traditional mediums are now making big bets on digital and social mediums. With the speed at which the digital footprint and technology are expanding, one needs to continue to learn and keep abreast with latest tools and techniques for a successful career.

The writer is Co-founder, Great Learning