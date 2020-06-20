Master the art of answering

Monica thought she had written her exam answers well but, when the results were declared, she found she had not scored much. Heartbroken, she kept wondering what had happened. This is a common situation.

The fault lies not with students like Monica who are diligent, but with the fact that students are never taught how to answer questions in the exam. Multiple choice questions are easy to score if the student knows the correct answer, but subjective or essay-type questions pose a challenge.

In college, our seniors used to advise us to fill pages and get marks. So, all of us would write non-stop for three hours until our hands ached! It was when I became a teacher that I realised the fallacy of this advice. Hence, here are a few tried and tested tips that could help students of all disciplines write answers that fetch good grades in the exam.

Try them

Tip 1: Read the question carefully and understand and underline every key word. For example, if the question is “Describe the different functions of X”, then list the functions and describe them precisely using everyday examples. Do not describe X. The question is about its functions. Stick to the question asked and answer it completely but precisely, keeping in mind the total marks it carries.

Tip 2: In order to remember the points you wish to write, make an acronym out of the key words of the main points and note it somewhere on your answer paper. Supposing the five functions of X are to restore, develop, pump, extend, and maintain; then the different letters of the acronym ‘REMPD’ can help recall them. Should you forget a point, leave it out; but don’t try to bluff the examiner.

Tip 3: Use a good and clear handwriting while writing. There is no need to write as if you were signing a cheque or an autograph! Legible writing helps the examiner understand the points easily. Hard-pressed for time, examiners cannot spend time deciphering handwritings. They move on without giving credit.

Tip 4: Make it a habit to underline/highlight only the keywords when answering. When the points are highlighted, the examiner cannot miss them. Every examiner has hundreds of answer booklets to assess. Second, illustrate your points with relevant diagrams. Third, a web chart or a tree diagram presenting the main concepts visually before presenting the explanation will impress the examiner.

Tip5: Always revise the answers after completing the paper. Do not be in a rush to leave the hall. Proofread for mistakes. Check if you have left something unanswered. Check your roll number. Students often lose marks often out of carelessness. Repentance in hindsight is futile.

To summarise, if you read your question paper carefully, write clear and complete answers neatly and proofread them, good marks will deservedly come your way.

