Mass communication students from 174 universities to participate in second GMC workshops

Mass communication students from 174 universities will be participating in the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) workshops from November 14 to 16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Comprising a conference and an exhibition, the GMC will take place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

The event is organised by the ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), and the participation of global industry leaders, specialists and influencers, as well as academics and youth.

The workshops held on the sidelines of the GMC will welcome students from 24 local universities, 19 GCC, 47 Arab and 84 foreign.

The students’ participation comes at the invitation of GMC. It is aimed at developing expertise and expose students to the media industry, the various functions of media outlets and their role in developing communities by tackling a variety of challenges, including climate change and promoting tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others to achieve world peace.

Over the span of three days, the second edition will cover topics such as media education, environmental and sustainability-related media, sports media, as well as media education, and relevant challenges, opportunities and the utilisation of innovation and new tech solutions.

The 2023 GMC will also be bringing together media institutions from different parts of the world to explore the future of the global media industry and its vital role in advancing sustainable development. The platform will create opportunities to promote collaborations and build media partnerships that can drive the media industry’s transformation, ensure its sustainability, and enable it to produce reliable, diverse and innovative content in keeping with the fast-paced technological advances.

