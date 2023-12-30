Mark your route

I completed my Bachelor’s in Economics in 2021 but haven’t done anything relevant to put on a resume: no jobs or internships. How can I cover this gap? I want to try for the UPSC but what if I don’t clear it? I am thinking of higher studies (preferably abroad in subjects like law, journalism, psychology, or an MBA). I am also interested in art and writing. I want to do something on my own that will give me authority and accountability. Palak

Dear Palak,

Where did the two years go? The gap in the resume can be challenging if you don’t have anything to show. Any certification courses (offline/online) or interest/hobby that you worked on? For UPSC preparation, enroll in a coaching programme or join online forums that will help you focus and prepare. Identify what your interests are and earn certifications from credible forums like Coursera, edX, or Udemy before doing a Master’s programme. Look for internships, volunteer, or part-time positions in organisations related to your interests. This will fill some gaps in your resume and also provide experience to shortlist what you like and help identify a possible career choice. Reach out to professionals in the fields you are interested in and network with them. For further studies, identify the course and research the programme thoroughly: country, faculty, job opportunities and costs are factors to be considered. Choose one that aligns with your career goals. If you are keen on art and writing, start a blog, write articles, create artwork, and engage in freelance work to build a portfolio. Being an entrepreneur or setting up a start-up will need knowledge on how to handle a business, people and resources.

I’m in the final year of my B.Sc. Advanced Zoology and Biotechnology. Should I do an M.Sc. in this or opt for streams that have more scope? Also, what kind of additional certificate courses will improve my profile? Harreni

Dear Harreni,

Measure the pros and cons of staying in the same field. You will be able build on existing knowledge and the transition to an M.Sc. programme will be easier. Career options include research, academia, or specific roles related to your field of study. Moving to a different stream can open diverse opportunities. Identify your likes and dislikes and research your interests and career goals. Speak with professionals in those fields, and explore job prospects. To improve your profile, consider certification courses in Data Science or Data Analytics, Bioinformatics, Biotechnology Certification, Environmental Science or Conservation, Lab Techniques and Research Methodology, Business or Project Management, Science Communication, or Science Writing. The choice must align with your goals and interests.

I am in the final year of my degree in pharmacy. Which specialisation should I consider for Master’s? Should I go abroad? Avinash

Dear Avinash,

Your Masters’s specialisation and studying abroad are important decisions. It should be based on your career goals, financial situation, and personal preferences. Weigh the pros and cons, and make an informed choice. Your options include Pharmacology, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Clinical Pharmacy, Pharmaceutical Administration, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Pharmaceutical Biotechnology, Hospital Pharmacy, or Industrial Pharmacy. Doing an MS abroad will provide international exposure, enhance your perspectives, and provide networking opportunities. However, it will be expensive. So research and plan your budget. Read the fine print about admission criteria, requirements, and standardised tests. Check out scholarships and financial aid options. Get in touch with alumni and current students to understand their experiences before making the final call.

I finished B.Com. (Hons) last year and got a job. I am interested in pursuing an MBA (HR) and an M.A. English. But I don’t want to quit my job, as I also have some visual impairment. Will pursuing an online degree from a recognised college help? I have also enrolled in coaching to prepare for the State PSC exams but the exhaustive syllabus is driving me away. Shiva

Dear Shiva,

You have a lot going on but a detailed plan, consistency, and support can help you achieve your goals. For an online MBA course and M.A. English courses, find reputed and recognised institutions that offer accredited programmes. For the State PSC exam, set a realistic schedule that allows you to balance your work, education, and exam preparation. Utilise online resources and practice tests. Check with the universities you apply to for support for students with visual impairment. Ensure that your online study material is compatible with screen readers or other assistive technologies. Finally, share your educational goals with your company. They may offer some support or flexibility to help you manage your responsibilities. Do not forget to look after yourself and prioritise self-care to manage stress and maintain a healthy life balance.