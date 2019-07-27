Mapping out friendships

I have just spent a few days helping my daughter move to a different city, where she starts a new job and a new kind of life, away from the comfortable familiarity and taken-for-grantedness of home. As with any new phase of life, there is excitement and apprehension in equal measure; excitement about all the new possibilities of learning, growth, and experience, and apprehension about unfamiliar people and an unknown place. If it is a place one has never visited, there is a nervousness about finding one’s way and becoming familiar with all the roads and landmarks, as also the uncertainty of making new friends. At the same time, there is a sense of freedom to explore the world, on one’s own terms, without the moderating influence of family and known networks.

I have also just spent a week getting to know a new batch of students, who are, similarly, in a new location, many of whom are away from home for the first time. I can sense the tentativeness in them, as they navigate the rules of a new institution, and the dynamics of a new group of peers. There are many aspects of a new situation that one needs to get used to before it feels like “home”, or offers a sense of belonging. The process of settling in is much like building a personal map that covers both physical geography, and the many invisible elements that are a part of it. The former includes such things as roads, buildings, offices and classrooms, where to eat, shop, and hang out. The latter includes aspects such as networks of trust, reliability and efficiency, as well as understanding expectations and responsibilities, and the consequences of actions of various kinds.

Networking matters

Building that map becomes easier if you have friends to help you through this new landscape. Some of us are fortunate to have seniors who can do a bit of hand-holding through the first few days and weeks, giving you tips that can prevent too much stumbling. Others might have a familiar cohort, former classmates who embark on this journey together and offer a readymade network. But more often than not, you are just as alone as the next person in your class, feeling your way around just as tentatively — and wondering if this might be the first step towards friendship.

These days, social media networks can give us a headstart when we enter a new context. Most universities and colleges have social media pages populated by alumni, as well as current students, and going through the posts on these pages can give you a sense of what to expect. You can even make a few virtual connections to follow up on, once you reach the campus. In addition, you can learn a lot by reading through the website, finding out about the rules and regulations (are you allowed to choose roommates, can you cook in the hostel room, what are the food options, what does the calendar look like), as well as getting a sense of the lay of the land (how large is the campus, how does one get around, where are the key facilities and buildings located). You are then likely to know what questions to ask, and maybe, even where to find answers. Finding information ahead of time, and forging friendships in the first few days, can help ease that anxiety and make that transition just a little bit easier.

The writer teaches at the University of Hyderabad and edits Teacher Plus. usha.bpgll@gmail.com