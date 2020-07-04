Map your route

My son was born in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and is an OCI card holder studying in class X, CBSE, in India. Apart from academics, he practises music. He wants to pursue his UG and master’s in the U.S. Later, he wants to be in investment banking. How much does it cost? What else does he have to do? - Dr. Krishna

Dear Dr. Krishna,

UG admission is certainly possible, but I don’t have a realistic idea on the costs involved, as these are dependent on college, university and the state that he eventually chooses. Your son will need to excel in the SAT and get a good score to begin the process. You could also apply for scholarships, should he have an impressive CV with extraordinary credentials in the academic, extracurricular, hobbies/interest, volunteering and internship space. A good idea is to shortlist colleges and start e-communicating with them to clarify these questions.

I am currently in class XI. I wish to pursue a career in Law. In class XII, I will attend the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) coaching to secure my admission into NLSIU. I am open to pursuing my bachelor’s in the U.K., and later want to pursue my master’s too from there. What should I do? - Parul Malik

Dear Parul,

The U.K., follows a system of Uncodified laws known as ‘Common Law’ (judge made law). There is very little codification in the form of Magna Carta or Bill of Rights. The U.K. also has the most flexible Constitution since it is not written down. India, on the other hand, has codified laws and our Constitution is the lengthiest in the world. Both countries have their own merits and demerits. It is best if you do your own research and arrive at a decision. Speak to 2-3 people currently in the field who have studied in both India and the U.K., and evaluate their journey. The good news is that you can practice in the U.K. even if you do law from an Indian university and vice versa. Best wishes.

I finished my board exams this year and am looking for career opportunities in Political Science. I studied Humanities. I want to stay in Delhi. Besides Delhi University and Ambedkar University, what are the other options? -- Anchita Dua

Dear Anchita,

Political Science is available across many colleges in Delhi: Hindu College, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Kirori Mal College, Ramjas College, Miranda House, Sri Venkateshwara College, Shri Guru Tegh Bhadur Khalsa College, Dyal Singh College, and so on. Check online for the cut offs and admission criteria for the colleges you would like to apply to. Post the course, you can consider a career in civil services, politics, law, social service, journalism, political scientist, teaching, and so on. A few years into the course will help you identify what you enjoy, and you could pursue your further education or a career choice from there on. Best wishes.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. Send your questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’.