Managing studies and more

A flexible course and a host of extracurricular activities made this student’s experience at the University of Melbourne enjoyable

While growing up, I had heard a lot about the University of Melbourne from my seniors at school. When I looked it up online, I saw that it had a strong Faculty of Business and Economics. Since I wanted to do a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, it was a clear choice.

Beyond academics

I loved the flexibility of the course, which allowed me to explore before choosing a major. The other aspect was that the subjects drew from real life, which made learning so much more practical and interactive. I had the option of studying Accounting, Marketing, and Corporate Law, in addition to my Economics and Finance major subjects; the breadth of subjects enabled me to study Spanish as well.

While I loved studying Economics and Finance, I have always been a creative person and wanted to explore that side as well. During my undergraduate studies, I was involved with Flare, the dance society, as its events officer, and the university’s chapter of Oxfam, as its marketing and social media officer. Those experiences led me to explore the idea of doing a Master’s in Marketing Communications. When I looked into it, I was interested in what I could learn and realised that this was something I could see myself doing in the future.

I was a student ambassador for my student accommodation, which let me plan events and activities and engage with students from different cultures. I have always been interested in learning new languages, which made me join the Language Exchange Club. I am also a proud member of the Harry Potter Club, and might sign up for the Bubble Tea Society next.

The pandemic, unfortunately, put a hold on a few things. I was considering an exchange programme at UC Berkeley and a work shadowing programme, which were cancelled due to COVID-19. Now that things are getting back to normal, I am keen to get involved again.

While leaving family behind and moving to a new country was a bit of a rollercoaster, people here have been welcoming and accommodating. There was the culture shock initially and it felt overwhelming but people’s warmth here has made things much easier.

The writer is a student of Marketing Communications at the University of Melbourne, Australia