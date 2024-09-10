The MakeX World Robotics Championship (MWRC) India Chapter is scheduled to take place from 19th to 20th October 2024. The event will bring together innovators, engineers, and enthusiasts from across the globe.

The MWRC India Chapter, a part of the global MakeX World Robotics Championship series, is expected to draw some 1,500 participants from across 300 leading schools across India.

Reema Deshkar, national coordinator for MWRC India Chapter, said: "We would be shortlisting 100 teams across different competition formats during the nationals to represent India at Global competitions to be held at Vietnam and China in the month of November and December. Our goal is to provide a platform that not only showcases the incredible talent within our borders but also fosters a global exchange of ideas and innovations.

Sameer Sharma, national head, school engagement, for MWRC India Chapter, said the process for participation has been simplified wherein school kids from age 6 to 16 would need to take an online basic aptitude test on coding, AI and robotics. Children who qualify undergo 15 days of online and offline training to prepare for competition.

The event will be held at Kanakia International School Auditorium, Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Rd, Chedda Nagar, Mumbai. Makebot is a Robotics Solutions company offering STEAM education with new age experiential learning for students from age groups of 6 to 16 since 2017.

Makebot offers customized Robotic Lab setups for schools.