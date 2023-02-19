Make way for your future

I am pursuing my postgraduation and preparing for the banking exams. I am interested in modelling and acting. But, I come from a middle-class family and my parents want me to get a government job. I am confused and feel like I am a good-for-nothing. What should I do? Roshni

Dear Roshni,

First, complete your PG and prepare for the banking exams. You can still become a model and/or an actor. But get a secure job to empower yourself and become financially independent and stable. Once you save some and get a portfolio done and see if you can land modelling opportunities or roles in cinema. Cross the bridge when you are on it. That industry, unfortunately, can be very alluring and attractive and yet misleading. So stay firmly grounded and balanced. You are capable and smart. Believe it and work towards cracking that bank exam!

I am in Class 9. Till Class 7, I was really good at Maths and Science but now, I barely pass. My parents want me to opt for the Sciences after Class 10. I am still good at other subjects, so, how can I improve in Science? Aditya

Dear Aditya,

You are courageous and honest, and your parents should be so proud of you. Has the drop come from the COVID online schooling years or are you just not keen and interested in these subjects anymore? Talk to your subject teachers and work on your fundamentals across Math, Physics and Chemistry, as the concepts taught now are from the basics that were taught in the younger classes. Class 9 is tough and if the fundamentals are not strong, the concepts get hard to understand, comprehend, remember and recall. The gaps when you are assessed don’t help and, once you do not perform well in the tests and exams, you feel underconfident and start to dislike the subjects. Get the extra help that you need right now so that you feel confident. Also, once you know you can fix this, you will be clear and ready to decide what you would like to study in Classes 11 and 12.

I have completed graduation in BAMS but want a career involving the logical analysis and problem-solving. At the same time, I am interested in research and do not wish to leave the medical field. What would be a career option for me? Rutuja

Dear Rujuta,

Since you seem interested in research and wish for a career involving logical analysis and problem-solving without leaving the medical field, why don’t you consider doing your MS/MD in Ayurveda or an MBA in Hospital Care Management or a Master’s in Public Health, which you can follow up with a doctorate? An MBA in Hospital Health Care Management will enhance your people skills and provide many lucrative opportunities. An MPH opens doors to job opportunities abroad as many countries are way ahead in terms of public health compared to India. You can also get a job as a Clinical Research Associate in the research units of Pharma companies.

I am a commerce graduate and would like to make a career in the civil aviation sector and have applied for a PG diploma in Airport Management at Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University, Amethi. What are the job opportunities in this sector? Yashaswee

Dear Yashaswee,

Job opportunities after a PG diploma in Airport Management are Ground Handling, Airport Operations, Ticketing, Tour Operating, Reservations, Cargo and Baggage Handling, Customs, Airline Catering and In-flight Services, Flight Attendant, International Tourism Board, Passenger Service Executive.