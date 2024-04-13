Make the right choice

I am doing B.Tech. Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). What are my career options immediately after graduating? Manasa

Dear Manasa,

As an ECE graduate, your options include being an Electronics Engineer, Telecommunication Engineer, Network Engineer, Embedded Systems Engineer, Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) Design Engineer, Signal Processing Engineer, Automation Engineer, Software Developer/Engineer, Telecom Network Planning Engineer, Radio Frequency (RF) Engineer, Test Engineer, Instrumentation Engineer, Product Development Engineer, Broadcast Engineer, Field Application Engineer, Hardware Design Engineer, a Consultant or a Project Manager. Identify your interests, strengths, and career goals. Networking, internships, and participation in industry events will enhance your job prospects and help you explore different opportunities.

I am in Class 12 with Psychology as a subject. I am thinking of either Psychology or English Literature for my undergraduate course. Apart from teaching and writing, what are my options if I choose English? Also, can I become a psychologist without writing the NEET? Raksha

Dear Raksha,

Both Psychology and English Literature offer diverse career opportunities. With English Literature you can look at careers in content writing/editing, publishing, public relations (PR), copywriting/ advertising, journalism, library and information science, media and communication, marketing and communications, and social media management.

With Psychology you can branch out into clinical psychology, counselling/ psychotherapy, educational psychology, industrial-organisational psychology, forensic psychology, health psychology, human resources (HR), research and academia.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is only for admissions to medical and dental programmes. Admissions to psychology courses are based on your Class 12 result and/ or entrance exams specific to the programme. Identify your interests, strengths, and long-term career goals. You can also explore interdisciplinary programmes that combine both Psychology and Literature. Also, look up specific universities and research the programmes they offer to find the best fit for your aspirations.

I am in third year of B.Sc. Medical Technology, which includes renal dialysis, cardiac care and neurophysiology. What courses I can pursue after this? What are my career choices? Faisal

Dear Faisal,

You have several career and education options in the healthcare sector. You can opt for a Master’s programmes in Medical Technology or Public Health or Hospital Administration or Healthcare Informatics or do an MBA in Healthcare Management. Your career options include being a technologist in a clinical laboratory or in dialysis/ cardiac care/ neurophysiology units, or being a healthcare administrator/ manager, clinical research coordinator, healthcare IT specialist, biomedical engineer, medical writer, infection control practitioner, quality assurance specialist, educator or trainer, pharmaceutical sales representative, patient care coordinator or tele-health specialist.

My daughter is in Class 11 (Humanities stream of Kerala State Board). We learnt that IISER Bhopal has a B.S. in Economics. What is the admission process for this and the Integrated M.S.? Where can we find the study material for the entrance exam? Are there similar courses elsewhere? Nelson

Dear Nelson,

IISER Bhopal offers a four-year B.S. programme in Economics with the option to obtain a BS-MS (Dual Degree) by spending an additional year. The training exposes students to most areas of Economics and enables them to pursue a research career as well as secure employment in the industry. All admission-related information including the entrance exam dates can be viewed at https://www.iiseradmission.in Check with the institute directly for accurate and up-to-date information.

Her other options can include a B.A. or B.Sc. in Economics offered by universities and colleges across India; some also offer integrated M.Sc. programmes. Some Specialised Institutes like Delhi School of Economics, Madras School of Economics, NMIMS and Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics offer quality programmes in Economics. Students applying to Delhi colleges will need to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and other relevant exams based on the college that they apply to.