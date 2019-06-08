Make the most of college

A new academic session is about to begin, and students are gearing up for it. The best part about acing college lies in the knowledge that the experience transcends the realms of mere academics — this is the time to make the most of the plethora of extracurricular activities that come your way. Not only will these experiences teach you how to handle peer pressure, adhere to strict deadlines, and other important life lessons, they will become practical lessons to the many of the classroom sessions that we attend, over those six to eight semesters. So, how do you know which activity suits you best? Well, here are some things you can consider...

Get sporty

Almost every college has its own team for different sports. Every year, team captains along with the teachers-in-charge conduct try-outs for students to earn a place in the team.

“I come from a small village called Kurwai, in Madhya Pradesh, when I shifted to Bhopal for my higher studies. I was not too confident about myself. After participating in some sports, I got a chance to represent my university at the national level. Cultural and sports help boost confidence, and help in making us better humans as, these activities require discipline and dedication, in order to excel,” says Anurudh Sharma, MA- Second year, Barkatullah University, Bhopal.

This is a great way of enhancing one’s CV, as many companies seek candidates who have proved their leadership qualities in college teams. For those wanting a career in sports, it is a great way to get your ‘big break’.

Join societies

When it comes to combining your passion and talent, to achieve something, college societies are your best bet. Colleges have a range of societies catering to students’ passion, such as photography society, music and dance clubs, literature society, nature walk club, and so on.

Joining these societies is a great way to make friends, earn extra credits and appreciation, and ensure that your college life is never dull. Joining co-curricular societies also makes your future employers believe that you strive to be an all-rounder and are creative, instead of merely chasing targets.

Such opportunities can prove beneficial for introverts, or people who want to build their confidence. “The moment I started getting involved in different cultural activities, my confidence increased. It also helped my network grow, and make new friends. What I have learnt from my experience is that taking part in cultural activities helps in polishing one’s personality by imbibing confidence and the credence of one’s self,” explains Amisha, a third-year undergraduate student of advertising and marketing, Patna Women’s College.

Student council

As the name suggests, it is a council run by students, and supervised by adults. The aim is to help students develop leadership qualities and co-ordinating skills.

Being a part of the student council helps you learn about an organisation’s administration work. It is a major boost to your CV, especially for political science and management students, as it helps them showcase various skills such as leadership, communication, and patience, among others.

Mayank Valleshah was the General Secretary of Hinduja College of Commerce, Mumbai, during 2018-2019. He believes that the role helped him become confident. “Meeting many talented people, hailing from different cultural backgrounds, was exhilarating. I had never experienced anything like this before. It was a step towards discovering my leadership abilities, which in turn, helped me discover a new facet of life.”

Culturals

Orientation day is when the college and department heads explain to students about the various opportunities, services and facilities available on campus.

Many colleges have also started hosting freshers’ week, which is a common tradition abroad. During this week, the society heads showcase what their teams do, eventually calling out to the newbies to join them.

One of the most talked-about events on campus are the numerous cultural festivals they host. The faculty, and the student union, organise these ‘fests’, which include food stalls, celebrity performances, and competitions.

When it comes to enjoying college life, remember that getting a good grade is not the be-all and end-all. It is important to explore your options, build contacts and gain life skills, as they are the building blocks of your future.