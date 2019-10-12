Make some noise for voice

English. The perfect catch-22. This British legacy is the unifying language of corporate India and therefore, seen as the stepping stone to a better life by the semi-urban and rural populace. Ironically, although English appears to be ubiquitous in India, proficiency in meaningful and conversational English is restricted to the urban populace.

Teachers in semi-urban and rural schools have very limited exposure and experience in the language. Meaningful, conversational English is a herculean challenge for both teachers and students. The challenge takes on Olympic proportions during exams for students. Lack of comprehension leads to poor performance and thus the vicious cycle begins.

Practical issues

The solution is layered. First, teachers must be taught English. But, who will go to these remote locations and teach consistently, for months and years? Further, English must be taught in a viable manner. That means incorporating the four critical components — listening, speaking, reading, and writing (‘LSRW’ in education speak) — in teaching. Learners need to listen to English spoken by native speakers; practise speaking what they have learnt; engage in reading and writing; and most importantly, practise over and over again until they are proficient and can confidently translate this proficiency into their teaching.

Second, a high-quality learning environment that is easily accessible and gives immediate feedback is a must. It goes without saying that the environment must be comfortable and the teacher non-judgemental. The mountain must go to Mohammed.

Third, the same learning environment must be replicated for students so that teachers and students march forward together in their English learning.

This is when you say — but, how? And I say — voice.

Enter voice-assisted technologies for teaching and learning. Voice-assisted technology is any technology that responds to spoken commands, communicates with the user, and carries out instructions. Think Alexa, Cortana, and Siri.

What makes voice-assisted technology an effective teacher? First, learning by listening comes naturally to us. That is how we learn our mother tongue right from the time we are born — by listening to people speak and by speaking to them. A voice-assisted programme capitalises on these fundamental learning abilities innate in most of us. L and S aspects of the LSRW principle? Check.

Second, voice-assisted technology can repeat lessons, converse with learners, provide feedback and correct mistakes over and over again, tirelessly. All day. Everyday. This is a boon for adult learners of English who need multiple repetitions and practice to gain proficiency. That the same device can teach multiple learners is a huge plus. Repeated practice and scalability? Check.

Third, the learner can speak freely and boldly without fear of being judged for mistakes in a judgement-free environment. Non-judgemental teacher? Check.

Fourth, all that the learner needs is the voice-assisted device containing the learning modules and a relatively sound-free environment in which to learn. Accessibility? Check. The mountain has come to Mohammed.

Fifth, now imagine the potential for visually-impaired learners. Catering to diverse learners? Check.

What about privacy concerns, you ask? A few simple practices such as switching off the device when not using it, or by linking the device to an email ID that is not connected to any personal or confidential information will help protect privacy. Voice-assisted technology is the new way of learning.

The writer is the co-founder of Learning Matters, an ed-tech startup in Bengaluru.