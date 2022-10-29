Make smart choices

Uncertain about your career options? Low on self-confidence? This career counselling column may help

I completed my B.Sc. (hons) Chemistry Honours last year and took a gap year. I am 20 and not pursuing anything now. In college, I was involved with graphic designing and would like to explore the field. But, I am unaware of the scope and the courses available. Akshita

Dear Akshita,

Get started and you will develop the confidence you need. There are four types of careers in graphic design: Brand Identity and Logo Design, Packaging Design, Web, Mobile Design and Layout, and Print Design. Job roles are plenty — Creative Director, UX Designer, UI Designer, Production Artist, Product Development, Art Director, Multimedia Artist or Animator, and so on. You could do a degree in Graphic Design, or a recognised certificate course online. Essentially, you must understand basic designs, work on your portfolio, get some hands-on work experience, and stay up to date with current trends.

I am doing a triple Major B.A. (English, Communication, and Journalism). I want to pursue Master’s in HR Management in the U.K. Is this a good career option? What else can I opt for? Hrithika

Dear Hrithika,

HRM is a great career option and is all about working with people, managing them effectively, and helping maximise employee productivity and performance. Is that something that you would like to do? What do you see yourself doing as an adult? What do you inherently enjoy and thrive at? Other career options are Mass Media, Journalism, PR, Advertising, Event Management, Anchoring, and Corporate Communications.

I have completed my B.C.A LLB (Hons). Are there any PG courses related to Psychology and Law? What are the job opportunities? Indhu

Dear Indhu,

There are quite a few dual Master’s courses and programmes overseas (across Europe, the U.K., and the U.S.) such as Legal Psychology, Forensic Psychology and Law, Mental Health Law and Ethics, and Legal Psychology. Depending on your specialisation, you can work with the police for investigations, at juvenile offender institutions, child protective services, high-security forensic facilities and also get into research.

I am in Class 12 (Biology + Maths). While I want to prepare for NEET UG, my academic performance has taken a big hit. I am still interested in Science and Medicine and am considering taking the SAT. What courses can I take? What is the process of applying to U.S. colleges? Joel

Dear Joel,

Be aware of your distractions and get your focus back and work towards to your entrance exams! You can do Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Veterinary Sciences, Agriculture, Environmental Sciences, Forensic Sciences, Biotechnology, Healthcare Data Mining, Cognitive Neuroscience and AI, Nanotechnology, and a lot more. Narrow down the courses that interest you the most. Across a liberal arts course/college, you can dabble with a few of your favourite subjects till you identify and shortlist your specialisation choice.

The process: First, shortlist the courses and colleges. Then research the college websites thoroughly for detailed information on the process, prerequisites and requirements. Establish contact and start a conversation with the admissions office. Shortlist your top choices and prepare for entrance exams like SAT, ACT, GRE, TOFEL or IELTS. Work on your SOPs and LORs and start the application process.

